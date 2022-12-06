Oppo Find X6, confirmations on 1 “Sony sensor and new details | Rumor

If we told you that Oppo Find X6 Pro will probably have the sensor Sony IMX989 1-inch the more attentive would tell us that it is old news. True, the reliable Ice Universe has already talked about it, and considering the care with which Oppo chooses the components for its precious top of the range, the hypothesis does not seem so far from reality. Although Ice Universe is among the most reliable of the insiders, it is still a rumor, which now receives further confirmation.

To return to the topic of the Find X6 series is Digital Chat Station, which reports on Weibo that the product with the Sony IMX989 sensor, probably the only Pro variant, will be able to record in 4K night mode with HDR. A demonstration of ability that can take place thanks to the power of MariSilicon X chip that Oppo has made official for some time just to get the most out of hardware strictly dedicated to photography.

The Chinese insider reiterated that there will be three cameras of 50 megapixels each and one of them will be the incredible IMX989, which we have seen at work on Xiaomi 12S Ultra and which according to the most recent rumors will be part of the “gift” of Xiaomi 13 Pro. On Find X6 Pro therefore there will be an ultra wide and a 50 MP telephoto lens, while on “standard” X6 at least one of the three should have a lower resolution. Also, according to Digital Chat Station, at least one of the three (and the candidate is clearly X6 Pro) will have a curved screen.

The Find X6 range is expected to debut in China at the beginning of 2023, and unless there are trend reversals that would have resounding, it will arrive in Europe.