Oppo Find X6 and X6 Pro in the first rumors: resolution and SoC revealed

2022 is approaching its final stages and it is already time to talk about next top of the range of the new season, including the new proposals from Oppo. According to what emerged from the latest reported on Weibo, by Digital Chat Station and of Digital Agent 007it seems that some of the characteristics of the next Find X6 and Find X6 Pro have already been defined.

Recall that the two smartphones will replace Find X5 (our review) and Find X5 Pro (review here) respectively and it seems that even in 2023 we will see a differentiation similar to that which took place this year. In particular we are talking about the SoC, since the latest rumors seem to confirm that Find X6 will be equipped with the current Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1while it will be only Find X6 Pro to adopt the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. This is a fully plausible choice as it is in line with the current range, where the Find X5 is equipped with a Snapdragon 888 from last year, while the Pro model uses a more recent Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

Another element of differentiation between the two smartphones will concern the , since we are talking about a 1.5K panel for the basic version, while the Pro model will be equipped with a 2K screen. Really marginal differences, which this year could make the basic variant much more balanced and interesting. Then there are other rumors in the air, such as the adoption of a 1 “photographic sensor on the Pro model, but for these details we will have to wait for further confirmations that will arrive in the coming months.