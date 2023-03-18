Oppo Find X6 and X6 Pro, Chinese prices and other images escape

- Advertisement -

With the presentation now one step away (arrive by the end of the month), the rumors about Oppo they are firing the last cartridges. And in spite of the possible prices for the two smartphones in the series concern the Chinese market since they will arrive there first, they are also interesting for us, to understand if the trend is growing.

And the answer to the question of questionsthat is, if prices will go up compared to current smartphones, it is affirmative. Except that Oppo, like Samsung with the S23, seems to be aimed at sweetening the pill by offering memories with a higher capacity. Judging by the information circulating on Weibo that insider Mukul Sharma bounced on Twitter, Oppo to phase out variants with 8 GB of RAM (not present in all markets): both on Find X6 and on you will start from 12GBand on the first one the variant with 128 GB of storage space will be eliminated to start, as on the Pro, 256GB.

THE POSSIBLE PRICES OF THE FIND X6 SERIES

here are the prices that should apply in Chinaversion by version.

Oppo Find X6:

12+256GB: 4,699 yuan, about 640 euros at the current exchange rate

16+512GB: 5,199 yuan, about 710 euros

Oppo Find X6 Pro:

12+256GB: 6,499 yuan, about 890 euros at the current exchange rate

16+256GB: 6,799 yuan, about 930 euros

16+512GB: 6,999 yuan, about 960 euros.

Oppo Find X6 Pro and Find X6 in the colors that should arrive at launch

Oppo Find X5 at launch it had a recommended retail price in Italy of 999.99 euros: one thousand euros for the variant with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage (the 128 GB variant did not arrive from us), which on the basis of information that arrive at the time should be deleted. We will start from 12+256 GBthen a slight upward price adjustment attack in euros for Find X6 seems inevitable, but could be contained in the order of 100 euros more.

Oppo Find X5 Pro on day one it cost 1,299.99 euros in the 12 + 256 GB configuration (also in this case, the variant with 8 GB of RAM did not arrive in Italy), the access version of Find X6 Pro it should have the same amount of memories. So we can exclude an upward adjustment of the price? Well no inflation has increased production costs and presumably the price of Find X6 Pro will also increase, albeit with the same memories.

MORE IMAGES OF THE TWO, IN ALL COLORS

Evan Blass (@evleaks) picture

Meanwhile Evan Blass and Mukul Sharma, those of the previous paragraph, have published the umpteenth images of the rear view of the Find X6and it doesn’t even make too much sense to specify in the case of Blass that he is one of the most authoritative insiders: several renderings that “escaped” Oppo and ended up on the web have arrived in recent days, and they coincide with Blass’s image . In short, nothing newvery few doubts remain that those above may not be the Oppo Find X6 which will be official in China in the coming days.

