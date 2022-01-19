OPPO Find X5, X5 Pro, Reno8: news, renderings and technical advances

In the past few hours, interesting information has emerged about some future OPPO smartphones: we have the certifications for what could be the Find X5 and the Find X5 Pro, which reveal some details on the battery, and a new patent design for a smartphone with a rather particular look.

OPPO FIND X5 AND X5 PRO: CHARGING SPEED

In the past few hours, 3C certifications have been identified for the chargers of two new smartphones, model code PFEM10 and PFFM10. For both the loader has the code VCB8JACH, and from the specifications it is possible to deduce that it will support the fast charging up to 80W. OPPO has always been one of the most advanced companies from this particular point of view thanks to its proprietary VOOC technology, later Super VOOC.

As you can see, the names of the two devices are not shown, but the codes have been associated with the next generation flagships in the past. From previous rumors, we know they should make use of a partnership with Hasselblad for the camera and include a new in-house developed AI coprocessor, or NPU, called MariSilicon and manufactured at 6nm. The Find X5 Pro should have Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, while X5 “smooth” the MediaTek Dimensity 9000.

WILL SO BE THE NEXT RENO8 PRO?

Colleagues from the Dutch portal Let’s Go Digital, as per their specialty, they have unearthed a new patent design in China. Given that it is a rather refined and sophisticated style, and given that the Find X5 family is already “complete”, the magazine speculates that it could be the next smartphone in order of prestige, and that is the most powerful of the midrange range, in other words Reno8 Pro. It is, we would like to reiterate it, a pure speculation that is based on circumstantial data. It is not even said that the patented design in this documentation will actually be realized.