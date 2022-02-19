Tech NewsMobile

OPPO Find X5, X5 Lite and X5 Pro: Specifications leaked before their announcement

By: Abraham

Earlier this week, Oppo confirmed that it will unveil its next OPPO Find X5 family of flagships next week on February 24.

High hopes are pinned on this series as its predecessor the Find X3 Pro is considered one of the best phones of the year.

Now @TechInsiderBlog has revealed the main specifications of the Find X5, Find X5 Lite and Find X5 Pro.

Oppo Find X5

  • Screen: 6.55-inch AMOLED (2400 x 1080)
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
  • RAM Memory: 8GB
  • Storage: 256GB
  • Front camera: 32MP
  • Rear cameras: 50MP / 50MP / 13MP
  • Battery: 4,800mAh
  • Software: ColorOS 12.1 (based on Android 12)
  • Extras: 120Hz refresh rate / Dual SIM / Bluetooth v5.2 / IP54 / SuperVOOC 80W wired charging / AirVOOC 30W wireless charging / Fingerprint scanner under the screen

Oppo Find X5 Lite

  • Screen: 6.43-inch AMOLED (2400 x 1080)
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimension 900
  • RAM Memory: 8GB
  • Storage: 256GB
  • Front camera: 32MP
  • Rear cameras: 64MP / 8MP / 2MP
  • Battery: 4,500mAh
  • Software: ColorOS 12.1 (based on Android 12)
  • Extras: 90Hz refresh rate / Bluetooth v5.2 / IPX4 / SuperVOOC 65W wired charging / Under-display fingerprint scanner

Oppo Find X5 Pro

  • Screen: 6.7-inch AMOLED (3216 x 1440)
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • RAM Memory: 12GB
  • Storage: 256GB
  • Front camera: 32MP
  • Rear cameras: 50MP / 50MP / 13MP
  • Battery: 5,000mAh
  • Software: ColorOS 12.1 (based on Android 12)
  • Extras: 120Hz refresh rate / Dual SIM / Bluetooth v5.2 / IP68 / SuperVOOC 80W wired charging / AirVOOC 50W wireless charging / Fingerprint scanner under the screen

An additional fact regarding the Find X5 Pro is that it will use the processor Oppo MariSilicon X NPU. This will translate to supposedly better image quality, despite sharing the same camera sensors as the standard Find X5.

The MariSilicon X NPU was announced in December and enables 4K Ultra HDR video recording, as well as being able to record 4K night video.

The Oppo Find X5 lineup is expected to debut on February 24, at which point we’ll learn more about what these devices can offer along with pricing and availability information.

 

Abraham

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry.

