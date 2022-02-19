OPPO Find X5, X5 Lite and X5 Pro: Specifications leaked before their announcement

Earlier this week, Oppo confirmed that it will unveil its next OPPO Find X5 family of flagships next week on February 24.

High hopes are pinned on this series as its predecessor the Find X3 Pro is considered one of the best phones of the year.

Now @TechInsiderBlog has revealed the main specifications of the Find X5, Find X5 Lite and Find X5 Pro.

Oppo Find X5

Screen: 6.55-inch AMOLED (2400 x 1080)

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

RAM Memory: 8GB

Storage: 256GB

Front camera: 32MP

Rear cameras: 50MP / 50MP / 13MP

Battery: 4,800mAh

Software: ColorOS 12.1 (based on Android 12)

Extras: 120Hz refresh rate / Dual SIM / Bluetooth v5.2 / IP54 / SuperVOOC 80W wired charging / AirVOOC 30W wireless charging / Fingerprint scanner under the screen

Oppo Find X5 Lite

Screen: 6.43-inch AMOLED (2400 x 1080)

Processor: MediaTek Dimension 900

RAM Memory: 8GB

Storage: 256GB

Front camera: 32MP

Rear cameras: 64MP / 8MP / 2MP

Battery: 4,500mAh

Software: ColorOS 12.1 (based on Android 12)

Extras: 90Hz refresh rate / Bluetooth v5.2 / IPX4 / SuperVOOC 65W wired charging / Under-display fingerprint scanner

Oppo Find X5 Pro

Screen: 6.7-inch AMOLED (3216 x 1440)

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

RAM Memory: 12GB

Storage: 256GB

Front camera: 32MP

Rear cameras: 50MP / 50MP / 13MP

Battery: 5,000mAh

Software: ColorOS 12.1 (based on Android 12)

Extras: 120Hz refresh rate / Dual SIM / Bluetooth v5.2 / IP68 / SuperVOOC 80W wired charging / AirVOOC 50W wireless charging / Fingerprint scanner under the screen

An additional fact regarding the Find X5 Pro is that it will use the processor Oppo MariSilicon X NPU. This will translate to supposedly better image quality, despite sharing the same camera sensors as the standard Find X5.

The MariSilicon X NPU was announced in December and enables 4K Ultra HDR video recording, as well as being able to record 4K night video.

The Oppo Find X5 lineup is expected to debut on February 24, at which point we’ll learn more about what these devices can offer along with pricing and availability information.