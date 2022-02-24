OPPO Find X5, the high-end takes a leap in terms of image and design

Taking advantage of the framework of MWC 2022, OPPO has today presented its new series of flagship smartphones with the arrival of the OPPO Find X5with which it seeks to take premium smartphones to the next level in terms of image and design, both aesthetically and in terms of its functionalities and capabilities.

And it is that the OPPO Find X5 series has a futuristic aesthetic that achieves a very modern design, along with a sophisticated treatment of the image including the new dedicated image neural processing unit developed by OPPO, MariSilicon Xwhich responds to the biggest challenge that smartphones had in terms of video capture, night recording.

Based on a 6-nanometer process designed for world-class imaging performance, MariSilicon X packs the highest AI power available today. The result is a four-fold improvement in perceived nighttime video resolution, less graininess and superior color reproduction, via the 4K Ultra Night video system built into an Android smartphone for the first time, delivering every frame as clean as a picture. still photo.

The MariSilicon X is a key element of OPPO Find X5 Pro and OPPO Find X5’s advanced imaging system, and in addition, the wide-angle and ultra-wide-angle cameras feature the advanced 50M Sony IMX766 sensorsP with a sensor size of 1/1.56”. The wide-angle camera also offers the world’s first 5-axis OIS system, which self-improves with each use, reducing noise and enhancing every scene. Thus, these phones have the ability to capture 4K video top levelaccording to the company, with the best image quality in the industry in still images and videos.

Completing the rest of the phone, we find a 6.7-inch ultra-clear curved AMOLED display With WQHD+ resolution and 100% P3 color gamut coverage, with a 10-bit panel, OPPO Find X5 Pro displays more than 1 billion colors, creating smooth gradients of tone and color, displaying full depth and enlarging the range to even the most subtle color changes.

OPPO’s user-friendly customization layer, Color OS 12.1, is the most intuitive and personal to date. Combined with Google’s Android 12 operating system, it offers amazing experiences and class-leading privacy features, while maintaining full access to the Google Play Store and its 3 million+ apps.

Finally, the company has taken advantage of the OPPO Find X5 to once again stand out in another of its key sections: the battery. To that end, battery life and power management have been improved on this phone, with a 5,000 mAh two-cell battery (a capacity increase of more than 11% over OPPO Find X3 Pro) and the support of Enhanced 80W SUPERVOOC Flash charging technologycapable of charging from 0% to 50% in just 12 minutes; and 50W AIRVOOCcapable of achieving 100% wireless charging in just 47 minutes.

On the other hand, the company has also taken the opportunity to announce the other two additions to the family, with the OPPO Find X5 and OPPO Find X5 Lite.

The base model has a more understated, but still ultra-premium finish, with fingerprint-resistant matte frosted glass. Available in black or white, the graininess of this 90% frosted texture creates a beautiful, almost silky sheen as it plays with the light when held in your hand. It also includes the excellent IMX766 dual camera system, powered by the MariSilicon X imaging NPU, a 6.5-inch 120Hz 1 billion color display, support for 80W SUPERVOOC charging and 30W AIRVOOC wireless charging.

With OPPO Find X5 Lite, users will be able to express their authentic personality through professional portraits, thanks to excellent camera settings and AI-enhanced imaging functions. This smartphone is a portrait expert capable of capturing DSLR-like images through features such as portrait mode, portrait video with Bokeh effects, and more.

Availability and price

Currently we can already find the OPPO Find X5 5G on the brand’s official website available for pre-purchase under a reduced price up to 999 euros of a pack consisting of the phone itself, the new OPPO Watch Free smartwatch, OPPO Enco X headphones and a protective case (exclusive availability until March 14).

A special pack that will also be present for the OPPO Find X5 Pro 5G, which will also add an AirVOOC TM 45W wireless charger to the rest of the additional accessories, with an exclusive pre-purchase offer under the price of 1,299 euros.