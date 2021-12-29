OPPO Find X5: the brand’s top model for 2022 bets on raw power and a groundbreaking camera design

OPPO has seen how once again a new launch is the result of leaks in the form of renders. Again @OnLeaks on Twitter, this time in collaboration with Prepp, offers us a vision of what the design of a new smartphone can be, this time the OPPO Find X5.

The OPPO Find X5 is called to be one of the top-of-the-range models in the catalog that we will see in 2022 and of the published renders the entire design of the camera module is striking, an aspect in which manufacturers are putting a good part of their efforts to differentiate themselves from the competition.

Asymmetric and raised

The OPPO Find X5 is called to be OPPO’s flagship model for this 2022 and although we still don’t know much about it, we do have the first details about it. must be the successor of OPPO Find X3. Along the way is the OPPO Find X4 that the manufacturer skips since the number 4 “is bad luck” in China.

The OPPO Find X5 the first quarter of next year should come and what is striking is the design of the rear camera module, being asymmetrical, protruding from the rear (but without presenting angles) and having a total of three cameras.

According to the leaks the cameras would consist of a main 50 megapixel along with two other 50 and 13 megapixel lenses (hopefully a wide angle and a macro) along with a front camera for selfies with 32 holes in the screen.

Regarding the rest of the features, the data points to a base configuration of 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of capacity together with a processor MediaTek Dimensity 9000, direct competition Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 that could be reserved for the OPPO Find X5 Pro.

In the screen section there is talk of a 6.78-inch AMOLED panel with Full HD + resolution capable of offering up to 120 Hz refresh rate. It would have a fingerprint reader located under it, with optical technology. To power the whole, 5,000mAh battery with fast charge without further details about it.

We will have to wait until the spring of 2022 to see if all these data are finally fulfilled.