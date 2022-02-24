OPPO Find X5: proprietary photographic processor to bring raw power to one of OPPO’s latest beasts

We skipped four to go to five. A movement that is usually common in Chinese manufacturers although, taking a look at OPPO’s Reno family, it does not seem to be strictly fulfilled. Be that as it may, OPPO decides that the best way to leave the Find X3 series behind (with the Find X3 Pro in the lead) is to present the new Find X5 series, and the new OPPO Find X5 It is the one that sets the ground for now in the absence of a future Lite or Neo.

As expected, this OPPO Find X5 it is a total paragon of power. A phone with 5G that bets on the main components of the market, from the photographic section to the processor, and which also serves as a vehicle for the arrival on the market of the MariSilicon X chip for computational photography. AI applied to photography with its own processor, a trend that is more than on the rise. Let’s see what the OPPO Find X5 has for us.

OPPO Find X5 technical sheet

OPPO Find X5 Screen 6.55-inch AMOLED

Ratio 20:9

Full HD + at 2,400 x 1,080

120Hz refresh

perforated panel

Gorilla Glass Victus Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 at 2.84GHz

Adreno 660 at 3.2GHz Versions 8GB/256GB

LPDDR5

SFU 3 rear cameras Main: 50 megapixels f/1.8, IMX766

Wide: 50 megapixels f / 2.2

Zoom: 13 megapixels f/2.4 2X (5X hybrid) Frontal camera 32 megapixels f/2.4 Battery 4,800mAh

80W fast charge

30W fast wireless charging

reverse charge reverse System android 12

Color OS 12.1 connectivity Dual 5G (nanoSIM, eSIM)

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.2

gps

NFC

usb type c Dimensions and weight 160.3 x 72.6 x 8.7 millimeters

196 grams Others On-screen fingerprint reader

MariSilicon X chip for photography

stereo speakers

Dolby Atmos

IP54 splash-proof certification Price 8GB/256GB: 999 euros on March 14

OPPO’s latest beast arrives with the most intelligent photography

The MariSilicon X chip brings raw intelligence to the photographic processing of the Find X5

There is no doubt that the true distinctive value of this new OPPO Find X5, as with its older brother, is the presence of the new MariSilicon X photo chip. Presented several weeks ago, the MariSilicon X promises plenty of power to process code of machine learning and deep learning Help with photography. The Find X5 becomes a photographic power at the intelligence level (18 TOPS) and we are already looking forward to seeing the real results of that processing.

In photography, Hasselblad signs part of the software and the MariSilicon X takes care of the raw power

This MariSilicon X will be in charge of the team’s photographic equipment processor, made up of three cameras located on the back of the phone and a camera 32 megapixel front (f/2.4, hole punched in screen). The rear equipment has a speed sensor at the front. 50 megapixelsone with an angular lens and f/1.8 aperture that also has two-axis optical stabilization.

Along with this first objective we have another one, a super wide angle with an f/2.2 lens and whose sensor repeats with the 50 megapixels of the first. A good pair of first spades that have support in the form of optical zoom. Two magnifications, specifically, thanks to a third camera 13 megapixels with f/2.4 lens, and that can reach 5 hybrid magnifications.

As a general addition to the photographic power of this OPPO Find X5 we have here Hasselblad’s presence. The history of photography provides HNCS technology for colorimetry adjustment, in addition to other software adjustments for the phone, and three filters specifically developed by the brand are incorporated into OPPO Find X5. One of them, the XPan, emulates Hasselblad’s aesthetic finish for photographs.

The latest from Qualcomm to distill power in abundance

Meeting the expectations of a premium high-end Android in 2022, the new OPPO Find X5 arrives with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 at the forefront of all operations. The American chip relies on a single version of RAM and internal storage, 8GB for the former and 256GB for the latterthus setting the minimum to access the new OPPO Find X5 and OPPO Find X5 Pro at 256GB.

As far as the screen is concerned, we have an LTPS panel on our hands 6.55-inch diagonal AMOLED that refreshes at 120Hz, in addition to having a color depth of 10 bits. This screen comes with FullHD+ resolution (2,400 x 1,080 with a 20:9 ratio) and hides behind it the terminal’s fingerprint reader, in addition to housing the front camera on top of it.

Full brain power, fast charging and connectivity options

The OPPO Find X5 offers us 5G through its two SIMs, one nano and the other electronic, and also WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC chip for mobile payments and a USB type C port for charging and transferring files. With a glass and metal body, and weighing 196 grams, the entire device is powered by an internal 4,800 mAh battery that has fast charging (80W), fast wireless charging (30W) and reverse wireless charging. OPPO account that your phone charges to 100% in 34 minutes.

The new OPPO Find X5 hits the market with Android 12 hidden behind ColorOS 12.1, the latest version of the proprietary layer of the brand. In addition to everything mentioned, we will have stereo speakers (with Dolby Atmos) to raise the sound quality and we will also have the IP54 certification against dust and water, which makes this OPPO Find X5 resistant to splashes of water.

OPPO Find X5 versions and prices

The new OPPO Find X5 will land in the Spanish market on March 14 and will do so in its two color versions, black and white, with its body made of metal and glass. The phone will have a sale price of 999 euros for its version with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, unique at the moment.

OPPO Find X5 with 8GB/256GB: 999 euros from March 14

