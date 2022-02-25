MobileAndroid

OPPO Find X5 Pro will have an iPhone 13 style optical stabilization | Rumor

By: Abraham

Date:

OPPO Find X5 and X5 Pro arrive in a couple of days, but there is still time to leak some succulent information about it: the well-known leaker Digital Chat Station, one of the most prolific and reliable to be found on the Chinese social network Weibo, is is focused on the photographic sector of the most prestigious model, revealing that it will have a very advanced optical image stabilization system comparable to Apple’s Sensor Shift (debuted in iPhone 12 Pro Max and is available on all iPhone 13s).

In concrete terms, the traditional optical stabilization that affects the entire lens is also provided for at the sensor level. This will happen on the main camera of the rear module, and it is defined five-axis stabilization; moreover, the OIS is foreseen, although the traditional one, also on the front camera, which is not seen very often. The sensors will be the Sony IMX766 for the main cam, Sony IMX709 for the selfie cam.

OPPO FIND X5 PRO: ALLEGED TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Since we’re at it now, let’s take this opportunity to recap all the details leaked so far about the device:

  • 6.7 “AMOLED LTPO WQHD + display (3,216 x 1,440 pixels), variable refresh (maximum 120 Hz)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC
  • 12 GB of RAM
  • 256GB of internal storage
  • Cameras:
    • Rear main wide angle: 50MP, Sony IMX766, five-axis optical stabilization
    • Rear ultra-wide angle secondary: 50 MP
    • Secondary rear telephoto: 13 MP
    • Wide angle front: 32MP, Sony IMX709, traditional optical stabilization
  • Battery: 5,000 mAh
  • Charging: 80W wired, 50W wireless, 10W reverse
  • IP68 certification
  • OS: ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12
