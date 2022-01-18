Oppo Find X5 Pro, the top range unveiled with the first real photos

Oppo Find X5 Pro returns to the spotlight following the spread of two first real photos. The shots, although not so memorable in terms of quality and shots, are useful to confirm important elements of the design of the top range, starting from the particular solution adopted to make the rear camera, but also provide useful elements to track the hardware identikit of the product.
Chapter commercial name: the doubts about the naming of the smartphone that will be called Find X5 Pro and not Find X4 Pro seem now to be dispelled, as a logical succession with respect to the previous Find X3 Pro suggested – the reason is always the same, and concerns the fact that the number 4 for reasons superstitious is not very popular in China. The name of the product stands out in plain sight in the first photo which also contains some details on the hardware equipment:
- SoC: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
- NPU: MariSilicon X – the expressly dedicated image processing chip presented by Oppo last month
- Memory: 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage
Between new confirmations and previous rumors, the provisional identikit of the smartphone can be composed as follows:
- 6.7 “display, AMOLED LTPO, QHD +, 120Hz
- soc Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
- memory:
- 12GB of RAM
- 256GB of storage
- triple rear camera:
- 50MP IMX766 sensor, OIS
- 50MP, IMX766 sensor
- 13MP, S5K3M5 sensor
- battery: 5,000mAh, support 80W wired fast charging, support 50W wireless charging
More precise details on the launch date are still missing. It is likely that Oppo will decide to launch its next top range first in the Chinese market and then in the international ones.