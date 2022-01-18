Oppo Find X5 Pro, the top range unveiled with the first real photos

Chapter commercial name: the doubts about the naming of the smartphone that will be called Find X5 Pro and not Find X4 Pro seem now to be dispelled, as a logical succession with respect to the previous Find X3 Pro suggested – the reason is always the same, and concerns the fact that the number 4 for reasons superstitious is not very popular in China. The name of the product stands out in plain sight in the first photo which also contains some details on the hardware equipment:

SoC: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

NPU: MariSilicon X – the expressly dedicated image processing chip presented by Oppo last month

Memory: 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage