OPPO Find X5 Pro: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and triple 50MP camera | Rumor

Let’s start from the fact that there could be two Find X5s, a “basic” and a “Pro” version. As is often the case with Chinese manufacturers, the number 4 will probably be avoided for superstitious reasons: from the Find X3, therefore, it will go to the Find X5.

As a processor , OPPO should rely on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen1 flanked by its new MariSilicon X, OPPO’s first Neural Processing Unit dedicated to imaging. It is, remember, a chip made with 6nm production process which integrates NPU, ISP and multilevel memory architecture that allows processing of RAW images in real time and recording in 4K Night Video mode with live preview.

Among other features of the “Pro” model, a 6.7 inch AMOLED LTPO 2.0 display with 2K resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate and integrated fingerprint sensor, a 5,000mAh with 80W fast charging support and 50W wireless charging and a triple rear camera with a double Sony IMX766 sensor (one with OIS) from 50 megapixels flanked by a 13 megapixel sensor. A 32 megapixel Sony IMX709 sensor would have been chosen for the anti-hero camera.

Obviously, these are just rumors but the source that reported them seems to be quite reliable. On paper, this OPPO Find X5 Pro would seem to really have all the credentials to be among the main protagonists of this 2022.