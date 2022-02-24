OPPO Find X5 Pro: maximum power and infarct cameras to aspire to the Android throne

It’s here, the best OPPO (at least on paper) that the Asian company has ever manufactured. Just as OnePlus did with the 9 Pro, this phone comes with an important collaboration from Hasselblad, to improve the photographic section, especially with regard to color calibration.

We tell you all specifications and technical characteristics of the OPPO Find X5 Proa firm candidate for the best Android mobile of 2022, with significant improvements at the software level and Android 12 under the hood.

OPPO Find X5 Pro data sheet

OPPO FIND X5 PRO DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 163.7mm x 73.9mm x 8.6mm

226g SCREEN 6.7 inches

120Hz adaptive

QuadHD+ resolution

LTPO-type AMOLED

Gorilla Glass Victus PROCESSOR Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 MEMORIES 12 + 256GB (UFS 3.1 / DDR5) REAR CAMERA 50MP

50MPUGA

13 MP 2X telephoto (5X hybrid) FRONT CAMERA 32MP SOFTWARE android 12

Color OS 12.1 BATTERY 5,000mAh

80W fast charge

50W Air Vooc CONNECTIVITY Dual 5G

WiFi 6

NFC

GLONASS

QZSS PRICE €1,299

A beast, point by point

The OPPO Find X5 Pro is a beast at the hardware level. It has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, the best platform available today on Android. It is accompanied by 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal memory, both of the fastest type at the moment.

It is repeated with the curves: the OPPO Find X5 Pro has an AMOLED panel, with 120Hz and 2K resolution

The screen is back Quad HD +, AMOLED and with adaptive refresh rate. It is still curved (slightly) on its sides, leaving OPPO the 2K flat panel for the Realme GT 2 Pro presented in China.

However, the most relevant chip inside is the new MariSilicon X. It is an AI solution developed by the Chinese group, in order to process images more efficiently. The chip, manufactured in the 6-nanometer process, offers 18 TOPS power, 20-bit RAW file processing and 4K HDR video, among others.

To take advantage of this processor, it has a 50-megapixel main camera, with a bright f/1.7 aperture. It is noteworthy to note that this Pro version has five-axis stabilization on the main camera, while the Find X5 has two-axis OIS. The company has collaborated with Hasselblad to improve color processing algorithmsas well as to add three filters developed entirely by this company.

The second sensor is an ultra wide angle, with f/2.2 aperture. Finally, we found a 13 megapixel telephoto lenswith f/2.4 aperture and optical zoom of two optical magnifications. The five increases are achieved in a hybrid way.

Heart attack charging and Android 12 under the hood

The battery of this OPPO Find X5 Pro increases compared to that of the previous model. We are facing a 4,800mAh battery with 80W fast charge. What’s more, can wirelessly charge up to 50W with the AirVOOC charger. Figures of authentic scandal and that we hope that they end up being standardized in high range.

Regarding the operating system, we find Android 12 customized with ColorOS. a pretty clean ROM with the automatic themes of Material You. At the level of connectivity, it lacks nothing, with 5G in the full spectrumdual-band WiFi, port C, good GPS technologies, etc.

Versions and price of OPPO Find X5 Pro

The OPPO Find X5 Pro is priced at 1,299 euros for its 12 + 256 GB version. It will be available for pre-order on March 14, with a pack consisting of an OPPO Watch Free, OPPO Enco X headphones, 45W AirVOOC wireless charger and a protective case.

More information | OPPO