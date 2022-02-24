MobileAndroidTech News

OPPO Find X5 Pro: maximum power and infarct cameras to aspire to the Android throne

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

It’s here, the best OPPO (at least on paper) that the Asian company has ever manufactured. Just as OnePlus did with the 9 Pro, this phone comes with an important collaboration from Hasselblad, to improve the photographic section, especially with regard to color calibration.

We tell you all specifications and technical characteristics of the OPPO Find X5 Proa firm candidate for the best Android mobile of 2022, with significant improvements at the software level and Android 12 under the hood.

A look at…


OPPO’S FIRST ROLLABLE MOBILE: OPPO X 2021 | we have tried it

OPPO Find X5 Pro data sheet

OPPO FIND X5 PRO

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

163.7mm x 73.9mm x 8.6mm
226g

SCREEN

6.7 inches
120Hz adaptive
QuadHD+ resolution
LTPO-type AMOLED
Gorilla Glass Victus

PROCESSOR

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

MEMORIES

12 + 256GB (UFS 3.1 / DDR5)

REAR CAMERA

50MP
50MPUGA
13 MP 2X telephoto (5X hybrid)

FRONT CAMERA

32MP

SOFTWARE

android 12
Color OS 12.1

BATTERY

5,000mAh
80W fast charge
50W Air Vooc

CONNECTIVITY

Dual 5G
WiFi 6
NFC
GLONASS
QZSS

PRICE

€1,299

A beast, point by point

OPPO

The OPPO Find X5 Pro is a beast at the hardware level. It has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, the best platform available today on Android. It is accompanied by 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal memory, both of the fastest type at the moment.

It is repeated with the curves: the OPPO Find X5 Pro has an AMOLED panel, with 120Hz and 2K resolution

The screen is back Quad HD +, AMOLED and with adaptive refresh rate. It is still curved (slightly) on its sides, leaving OPPO the 2K flat panel for the Realme GT 2 Pro presented in China.

Marisilicon

However, the most relevant chip inside is the new MariSilicon X. It is an AI solution developed by the Chinese group, in order to process images more efficiently. The chip, manufactured in the 6-nanometer process, offers 18 TOPS power, 20-bit RAW file processing and 4K HDR video, among others.

find x

To take advantage of this processor, it has a 50-megapixel main camera, with a bright f/1.7 aperture. It is noteworthy to note that this Pro version has five-axis stabilization on the main camera, while the Find X5 has two-axis OIS. The company has collaborated with Hasselblad to improve color processing algorithmsas well as to add three filters developed entirely by this company.

The second sensor is an ultra wide angle, with f/2.2 aperture. Finally, we found a 13 megapixel telephoto lenswith f/2.4 aperture and optical zoom of two optical magnifications. The five increases are achieved in a hybrid way.

Heart attack charging and Android 12 under the hood

to

The battery of this OPPO Find X5 Pro increases compared to that of the previous model. We are facing a 4,800mAh battery with 80W fast charge. What’s more, can wirelessly charge up to 50W with the AirVOOC charger. Figures of authentic scandal and that we hope that they end up being standardized in high range.

Regarding the operating system, we find Android 12 customized with ColorOS. a pretty clean ROM with the automatic themes of Material You. At the level of connectivity, it lacks nothing, with 5G in the full spectrumdual-band WiFi, port C, good GPS technologies, etc.

Versions and price of OPPO Find X5 Pro

OPPO

The OPPO Find X5 Pro is priced at 1,299 euros for its 12 + 256 GB version. It will be available for pre-order on March 14, with a pack consisting of an OPPO Watch Free, OPPO Enco X headphones, 45W AirVOOC wireless charger and a protective case.

More information | OPPO

Previous articleOPPO Find X5 Pro and Find X5, first impressions: the high-end assault brandishing Hasselblad’s photography expertise
Next articleThis is «News To You», the Spanish ‘Spotify’ of online newspapers
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Apps

This is «News To You», the Spanish ‘Spotify’ of online newspapers

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on...
Android

OPPO Find X5 Pro: maximum power and infarct cameras to aspire to the Android throne

It's here, the best OPPO (at least on paper) that the Asian company has ever manufactured....
Reviews

OPPO Find X5 Pro and Find X5, first impressions: the high-end assault brandishing Hasselblad’s photography expertise

His speech leaves no room for doubt: OPPO wants to fight face to face with the...
Tech News

Filter the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, with a surprisingly large camera design

While Google's Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are still relatively new, having arrived late last year, it...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.