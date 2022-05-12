Oppo Find X5 Pro is very fast: the beta 1 of Android 13 is coming!

Find X5 Pro will soon receive the beta 1 of Android 13. This is announced by Oppo, which “in the meantime it will make available to developers a preview of ColorOS based on Android 13 beta 1 to fine-tune all the new features“. The smartphone, announced in February together with the X5 and X5 Lite variants, we have promoted it with flying colors in our review, despite the fairly list price. demanding.
And now the good news: the smartphone will soon receive the first beta of Android 13, and will be among the very first to do so to test all the features focused on privacy, security and user experience.
These are the words of Andy Wu, Vice President of Oppo and President of Find Product Line:
OPPO has been actively working with Google for a long time, to offer the best possible experience through our ColorOS, which is based on Google’s Android operating system. With the new Android 13, we believe that the performance of our highly innovative devices, such as the flagship Find X5 Pro, can be fully exploited by both developers and users.
To download and try the version of ColorOS based on Android 13 Beta 1 just click on THIS LINK. Oppo announces that Find X5 Pro will be among the first smartphones to receive the new version of ColorOS based on Android 13.
OPPO FIND X5 PRO IN BRIEF
- display: AMOLED LTPO 6.7 “QHD +, 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling, 92.7% screen-to-body, 525ppi, 800nit max, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
- mobile platform: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
- NPU: MariSilicon X
- GPU: Adreno 730
- memory: 12 / 256GB (LPDDR5 / UFS 3.1), not expandable
- connectivity: 5G, dual SIM, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 LE, USB-C, NFC, USB-C, GPS, Galileo, Beidou, QZSS
- fingerprint sensor: integrated into the screen
- cameras:
- front: 32MP, f / 2.4, FOV 90 °, FF
- rear:
- Main 50MP, f / 1.7, FOV 80 °, AF, dual-OIS
- 50MP ultra wide angle, f / 2.2, FOV 110 °, AF, macro 4cm
- 13MP telephoto, f / 2.4, FOV 45 °, AF
- drums: 5.000mAh (2×2.500mAh)
