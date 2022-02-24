OPPO Find X5 Pro and Find X5, first impressions: the high-end assault brandishing Hasselblad’s photography expertise

His speech leaves no room for doubt: OPPO wants to fight face to face with the brands that are manufacturing the best mobile phones with photographic ambition. Its new flagship models for 2022, the Find X5 Pro and the Find X5they are here, and we have tested them calmly enough to form a fairly precise idea about what they propose to us (although the leaks have hardly left room for a possible surprise).

In the middle of last August, this brand unveiled four innovations in photography that objectively look very good, and some of them are already present on these new smartphones. In addition, the alliance that OPPO has signed with Hasselblad aims to take advantage of the experience of this Swedish company specialized in fine-tuning medium format cameras to catapult the performance of its mobile cameras.

The resources that Apple, Google or Samsung, among other brands, are allocating to fine-tuning the cameras of their mobile phones reflect that this year the throne for the best photographic smartphone It will be more disputed than ever. But OPPO is going to be there. On the list This is what we can anticipate waiting for us to have the opportunity to analyze the Find X5 Pro and the Find X5 in depth.

OPPO Find X5 Pro and Find X5: technical specifications

oppo find x5 pro oppo find x5 screen 6.7-inch WQHD+ 10-bit 120Hz AMOLED LTPO (1 to 120Hz) Gorilla Glass Victus Coverage 6.55-inch FHD+ 10-bit 120Hz AMOLED LTPS (10 to 120Hz) Gorilla Glass Victus Coverage processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 npu 6nm MariSilicon X 6nm MariSilicon X principal memory 12GB LPDDR5 8GB LPDDR5 storage 256GB UFS 3.1 256GB UFS 3.1 frontal camera 32-megapixel RGBW sensor, adaptive angle and optics with f/2.4 aperture value 32 megapixel sensor and optics with aperture value f / 2.4 rear cameras Main: 50 megapixel sensor, f / 1.7, 5-axis optical stabilization and G+C lenses

Ultra wide angle: 50 megapixel sensor, f / 2.2 and Freeform lenses

Telephoto: 13 megapixel sensor, f / 2.4 and 2x optical zoom Main: 50 megapixel sensor, f / 1.8 and 2-axis optical stabilization

Ultra wide angle: 50 megapixel sensor and f / 2.2

Telephoto: 13 megapixel sensor, f / 2.4 and 2x optical zoom OS Android 12 + Color OS 12.1 Android 12 + ColorOS 12.1 connectivity USB-C USB-C wireless connectivity 5G WiFi 6 Bluetooth 5.2 NFC 5G WiFi 6 Bluetooth 5.2 NFC sound Stereo Stereo battery 5000mAh 4800mAh load 80 watts SuperVOOC 50 watt AirVOOC 80 watts SuperVOOC 30 Watt AirVOOC protection IP68 IP54 building ceramic and metal glass and metal colors black and white black and white unlock fingerprint on screen Yes Yes dimensions 163.7 x 73.9 x 8.5mm 160.3 x 72.6 x 8.7mm weight 218g 196g price €1,299 €999

Both are impeccably finished, but their aesthetic commitment is different

As expected, these two smartphones share the same DNA, but if we stick to their design and finish, there are some differences between them that are worth not overlooking. The enclosure of the Find X5 Pro is made of ceramic and metal, while the Find X5 is made of glass and metal. In any case, the two mobiles use materials that fit well in the segments in which they aspire to compete: in the premium range the Find X5 Pro, and in the high range the Find X5.

The provision of cameras of both smartphones is the same (although there are some important differences in this area between them that we will investigate later). However, the design of the module in which the rear cameras reside is different. The Find X5 Pro brings together the three cameras on a bump similar to the one that OPPO proposed to us with the wonderful Find X3 Pro that left us with such a good taste in our mouths when we had the opportunity to analyze it in depth.

The Find X5 Pro’s ‘hump’ isn’t a whim; It is largely caused by the peculiar characteristics of the cameras of this mobile

The curious thing is that, as you can see in the following photograph, the Find X5 goes in other directions. And it is that its camera module is completely aligned with the surface of the enclosure of this smartphone. It barely protrudes a millimeter, a feature that may be liked by users who are not convinced by the bulky rear cameras that have become so popular. However, the ‘hump’ of the Find X5 Pro it’s not a whim; It is largely caused by the peculiar characteristics of the cameras of this mobile.

When you hold these two smartphones in your hand and carefully inspect their finish, you realize that their machining is impeccable. We are used to high-end and premium phones being very well built, but the Find X5 Pro has something very curious: machining the protrusion on the back of the enclosure with such precision should not be easy at all. OPPO confirmed to us last year that manufacturing the Find X3 Pro enclosure required 40 hours of workand I have the feeling, although I have no official information to confirm it, that the production of the Find X5 Pro enclosure is even more expensive.

When you have both smartphones in your hand transmit robustness. Rigidity. In addition, the ceramic finish of the Find X5 Pro does not give you the feeling that it can slide easily, something that, however, does happen with other mobile phones. It is appreciated not to have the constant feeling that at any moment you are going to fall and hit the ground.

Of course, both the Find X5 Pro and the Find X5 they get dirty easily when coming into contact with the grease that we have on the skin. It is nothing that we have not seen before in many other mobiles, but whoever wants to keep them spotless will have to always have a chamois at hand like the ones we use to clean glasses.

The choice of different materials in the manufacture of the enclosure of these two smartphones has possibly conditioned their resistance to dust and splashes, although in this area the most relevant thing is the way in which this component is sealed. The Find X5 Pro is IP68 certified, so it offers us a higher protection than the Find X5, which is IP54 certified (in this article we explain in detail what these protection standards consist of). Of course, these two phones will be available in Spain on March 14 in the same two colors: black and white.

On the screen the bet is clear: AMOLED and adaptive refresh

The screens of these smartphones have a lot in common, but they are not identical. The Find X5 Pro resorts to an LTPO-type AMOLED panel, while the Find X5 incorporates an AMOLED LTPS matrix. The first, in addition, has 6.7 inches and WQHD + resolution, while the Find X5 panel has 6.55 inches and FHD + resolution.

In addition, the two screens incorporate adaptive syncalthough that of the Find X5 Pro is a little more ambitious because it is capable of adjusting the refresh rate in the range that extends between 1 and 120 Hz, while that of the Find X5 moves between 10 and 120 Hz. Another point to The favor of these panels is that, according to OPPO, they manage to cover 100% of the DCI-P3 color space.

The two screens incorporate adaptive synchronization, although the Find X5 Pro is a little more ambitious

During this first contact we have not been able to analyze them in depth, but without a doubt they have outstanding contrast and a very convincing colorimetry. When we test them in broad daylight, we will see if their brightness delivery capacity is up to the task (this is the real Achilles heel of many high-end smartphones).

These two smartphones incorporate the same NPU (Neural Processing Unit), Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, and the Find X5 an also very capable Snapdragon 888 chip. It is evident that this difference aims to place the performance of the Pro model one step above the Find X5.

In addition, the versions of these terminals that will arrive in Spain will not have the same amount of main memory. The Find X5 Pro will land with 12GB LPDDR5, while the Find X5 will be equipped with 8 GB LPDDR5. Of course, both smartphones are supported by the same secondary storage solution: a UFS 3.1 unit with a capacity of 256 GB.

The five-axis stabilization of the Find X5 Pro is an irresistible asset

A few paragraphs above I have mentioned that these two mobile phones they have the same endowment of rear cameras, which, on the other hand, is the usual one: main unit, ultra wide angle camera and telephoto lens. However, there are several important differences between them.

The five-axis optical stabilization of the main camera of the Find X5 Pro looks very good

The main camera of the two smartphones uses a 50 megapixel sensor, but his optics is different. The one on the Pro model has an aperture value of f/1.7, while the one on the Find X5 has an aperture of f/1.8. The optical elements of this camera are also different (on paper they are more refined, as expected, those of the Find X5 Pro).

But the most important thing is that this camera in the Pro model has 5-axis optical stabilization, a solution that some semi-professional and professional cameras have been betting on for a few years. This feature should have a profound impact on the quality that these smartphones incorporate and intervenes in the performance of the cameras. And it is that it is largely responsible for executing the algorithms designed jointly by Hasselblad and OPPO engineers to recover the highest possible level of detail in the photographs, and, above all, to reproduce color very faithfully even in those shooting scenarios where ambient light is scarce.

In addition, this NPU, according to OPPO, optimizes the finish of images with HDR and allows these phones to record video at 4K and 30 FPS at night without the need to raise the sensitivity. Sounds good.

Hasselblad technicians have also designed several filters for these mobile phones that allow us to imitate visual aesthetics of some of the emblematic cameras of this brand. One of them emulates the finish of the XPan model, which is a veteran Hasselblad camera highly appreciated by fans of panoramic photography, but there are other options that are also interesting. Of course, we will test these filters in our detailed analysis of these smartphones.

OPPO aspires to hit hard in the mobile league with photographic ambition

Competing at the top end is not easy. The brands that want to have a prominent presence in this market segment are putting all the meat on the grill, and every year the throne is more disputed, especially if we stick to the photographic performance of the terminals. Even so, these two OPPO mobiles have transmitted us very good feelings during the preparation of this first contact.

We’re looking forward to thoroughly testing them, and above all, we’re determined to give the Find X5 Pro’s five-axis stabilization a hard time.

And it is that they are impeccably finished, they have an original design (especially the Find X5 Pro), and, as expected, their specifications are up to what two mobiles with a clear premium vocation should offer us. However, we suspect that what will allow them to put some of their rivals on the ropes will be your photographic performance. We are looking forward to thoroughly testing them, and, above all, we are determined to give the Find X5 Pro’s five-axis stabilization a hard time. The occasion will deserve it.