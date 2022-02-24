OPPO Find X5 Lite: the little brother goes to MediaTek with a more refined design and a battery plus

Just when we are about to celebrate a year since the launch of the OPPO Find X3 Pro, X3 Neo and X3 Lite, the Chinese company has held an event to unveil its successors: the OPPO Find X5 Pro, X5 and X5 Lite, respectively. . Of all of them, let’s stop at the little brother of the familywhich was already leaked in full a few days ago.

As expected, the new OPPO Find X5 Lite It brings MediaTek’s Dimensity 900 processor on board, so, like its predecessor, it has 5G connectivity. In addition, it maintains some of the features that made its predecessor a best seller, such as the 65 W fast charge, the 64 MP main camera or the 90 Hz AMOLED screen.

OPPO Find X5 Lite technical sheet

OPPO Find X5 Lite Screen 6.43-inch Super AMOLED

Full HD + at 2,400 x 1,080

Refresh at 90Hz

Gorilla Glass 5 Processor MediaTek Dimension 900

ARM Mali-G68 Versions 8GB/256GB rear cameras Main: 64 megapixels f / 1.7

Wide angle: 8 megapixels f / 2.25, 118.9º

Macro: 8 megapixels f / 2.4 Frontal camera 32 megapixels f/2.4 Battery 4,500mAh

65W fast charge System android 12

Color OS 12 connectivity 5G

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.2

gps

NFC

usb type c Dimensions and weight 160.6 x 73.2 x 7.81mm

173g Others On-screen fingerprint reader

IP4 splash protection Price Determined

Goodbye Qualcomm, hello MediaTek

Unlike its older brothers, the new Find X5 Lite does not mount the Marisilicon image processor nor can it boast Hasselblad certification, but it has specifications that place it very close to the high-end. First, it includes a 6.43-inch AMOLED-panel with FullHD + resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) and 90 Hz refresh rate, just like its predecessor.

That screen has a hole in the upper left corner for the front camera, with 32 megapixel resolution and f / 2.4 aperture. The rear camera, meanwhile, has a triple configuration and is made up of a 64 megapixel main sensor f/1.7, an 8-megapixel f/2.25 wide-angle lens, and an 8-megapixel f/2.4 macro lens. It is striking that OPPO has decided to do without the monochrome sensor that the previous model had.

For the brain of the OPPO Find X5 Lite, the company has decided to leave Qualcomm and has opted for the MediaTek Dimension 900which here comes accompanied by 8 GB of RAM, 256 GB of internal storage and Color OS 12 based on Android 11.

To feed, it has a slightly larger battery than its predecessor, 4,500 mAh, and still maintains the 65 W fast charge. We also see a fingerprint reader integrated into the screen and the usual high-end connectivity options: 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC and USB-C.

OPPO Find X5 Lite versions and prices

The new OPPO Find X5 Lite will be marketed in Europe in two colors (starry black or starry blue) and in a single configuration with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. At the moment, OPPO has not confirmed when it will go on sale or what price it will have. We will update the information when we have more details about it.

