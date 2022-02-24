MobileAndroidTech News

OPPO Find X5 Lite: the little brother goes to MediaTek with a more refined design and a battery plus

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Just when we are about to celebrate a year since the launch of the OPPO Find X3 Pro, X3 Neo and X3 Lite, the Chinese company has held an event to unveil its successors: the OPPO Find X5 Pro, X5 and X5 Lite, respectively. . Of all of them, let’s stop at the little brother of the familywhich was already leaked in full a few days ago.

As expected, the new OPPO Find X5 Lite It brings MediaTek’s Dimensity 900 processor on board, so, like its predecessor, it has 5G connectivity. In addition, it maintains some of the features that made its predecessor a best seller, such as the 65 W fast charge, the 64 MP main camera or the 90 Hz AMOLED screen.

OPPO Find X5 Lite technical sheet

OPPO Find X5 Lite

Screen

6.43-inch Super AMOLED
Full HD + at 2,400 x 1,080
Refresh at 90Hz
Gorilla Glass 5

Processor

MediaTek Dimension 900
ARM Mali-G68

Versions

8GB/256GB

rear cameras

Main: 64 megapixels f / 1.7
Wide angle: 8 megapixels f / 2.25, 118.9º
Macro: 8 megapixels f / 2.4

Frontal camera

32 megapixels f/2.4

Battery

4,500mAh
65W fast charge

System

android 12
Color OS 12

connectivity

5G
WiFi 6
Bluetooth 5.2
gps
NFC
usb type c

Dimensions and weight

160.6 x 73.2 x 7.81mm
173g

Others

On-screen fingerprint reader
IP4 splash protection

Price

Determined

Goodbye Qualcomm, hello MediaTek

Oppo Find X5 Lite 08

Unlike its older brothers, the new Find X5 Lite does not mount the Marisilicon image processor nor can it boast Hasselblad certification, but it has specifications that place it very close to the high-end. First, it includes a 6.43-inch AMOLED-panel with FullHD + resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) and 90 Hz refresh rate, just like its predecessor.

Instagram makes it easier to react to stories with a new option

That screen has a hole in the upper left corner for the front camera, with 32 megapixel resolution and f / 2.4 aperture. The rear camera, meanwhile, has a triple configuration and is made up of a 64 megapixel main sensor f/1.7, an 8-megapixel f/2.25 wide-angle lens, and an 8-megapixel f/2.4 macro lens. It is striking that OPPO has decided to do without the monochrome sensor that the previous model had.

For the brain of the OPPO Find X5 Lite, the company has decided to leave Qualcomm and has opted for the MediaTek Dimension 900which here comes accompanied by 8 GB of RAM, 256 GB of internal storage and Color OS 12 based on Android 11.

Oppo Find X5 Lite 04

To feed, it has a slightly larger battery than its predecessor, 4,500 mAh, and still maintains the 65 W fast charge. We also see a fingerprint reader integrated into the screen and the usual high-end connectivity options: 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC and USB-C.

OPPO Find X5 Lite versions and prices

Oppo Find X5 Lite 07

The new OPPO Find X5 Lite will be marketed in Europe in two colors (starry black or starry blue) and in a single configuration with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. At the moment, OPPO has not confirmed when it will go on sale or what price it will have. We will update the information when we have more details about it.

More information | OPPO

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

