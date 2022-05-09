Oppo Find X5 Lite review: good yield and little grit

There is no two without three, says the proverb. So, after seeing the Pro and the base model at work, we focus today on the cheaper one, the Find X5 Lite. Change the hardware platform e you go from Qualcomm to MediaTek and the overall dimensions also change, albeit slightly: diagonal of just over 6.4 inches and thoroughbred mid-range characteristics.

The differences with the other two are indeed there, let’s face it right away, but the positioning is very different. This is obviously the cheapest of the three and some compromise is taken into account, so you have to put on the scale what is good and its possible limits. One thing is certain and I want to say it right away: the distance to its predecessor Find X3 Lite is rather short.

DISPLAY AND MATERIALS

The path taken is the same, the “Lite” is indeed a little smaller and lighter than its brothers but in any case with attention to detail, in the face of less refined materials such as the polycarbonate frame and not in metal. Frames visible from the front, hole moved to the top left as usual for the Chinese house and a “sparkling” back, with oblique streaks and a pleasant texture to the touch that does not retain fingerprints.

Shades that change according to the angle and a module of the cameras that changes compared to last year: from the classic vertical traffic light one passes in fact to a small transparent “tile” that shows off the two main cameras well. I find it pleasant and well balanced, with only 173g which also makes it one of the lightest models among the latest arrivals. However, the plastic frame is felt, rounded and a bit slippery; given the positioning I would have expected a little more attention.

The panel is the same 6.43-inch Amoled with FHD + resolution of last year, it does not seem to have changed much except the protection of the glass which is now entrusted to a layer of Gorilla Glass 5 (previously it was GG3). The frequency can then be set up to 90Hz and sampling frequency to 180Hz, exactly like on Find X3 Lite.

Oppo Find X5 Lite 72.1 x 156.8 x 7.8 mm

6.43 inches – 2400×1080 px Oppo Find X5 72.6 x 160.3 x 8.7 mm

6.55 inches – 2220×1080 px Oppo Find X5 Pro 73.9 x 163.7 x 8.5 mm

6.7 inches – 3216×1440 px Read more Android rolls out default web browser option screen on set up

PERFORMANCE

The platform changes but not the reactivity, Oppo is very wrong now and the choice made in this round also leaves room for a double interpretation. On the one hand there is the Dimensity 900 chip, powerful but not the most sought after for the mid-range and still capable of running everything it needs to run correctly, on the other hand an updated software but not with the latest distribution. Strangely on board we find in fact the ColorOS 12 still based on Android 11a curious combination that arrived almost in the middle of 2022.

In everyday experience no particular criticalities emerge, the smartphone runs smoothly and quickly, the interface shows no sign of slowing down even if you overdo it with multitasking. Excellent connectivity sector with support for 5G networks and also the latest generation WiFi 6E (2.4 / 5.1 / 5.8GHz), in addition to the usual Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, USB-C and 3.5mm audio jack (always welcome).

DATA SHEET

display: 6.43-inch AMOLED 2,400 x 1,080 pixels, 90Hz refresh rate, Gorilla Glass 5 protection

6.43-inch AMOLED 2,400 x 1,080 pixels, 90Hz refresh rate, Gorilla Glass 5 protection chip: MediaTek Dimensity 900

MediaTek Dimensity 900 memory: 8 + 256GB not expandable

8 + 256GB not expandable connectivity: 5G dual SIM, Wi-FI 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo

5G dual SIM, Wi-FI 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo fingerprint reader: in the display

in the display audio: mono speaker, input for the 3.5 mm jack

mono speaker, input for the 3.5 mm jack OS: ColorOS 12 based on Android 11

ColorOS 12 based on Android 11 cameras: front: 32 MP f / 2.4 Sony IMX615 rear: 64 MP main, f / 1.7, FOV 80.5 ° 8 MP ultra wide angle, f / 2.25, FOV 118.9 ° 2 MP macro, f / 2.4, FOV 88.8 °, fixed focus

drums: 4,500 mAh with charging up to 65 W

4,500 mAh with charging up to 65 W impermeability: IP54 certified

IP54 certified dimensions and weight: 160.6 x 73.2 x 7.81mm for 173g

Good gaming experience, the Mali-G68 MC4 GPU holds up any title and the display responds well, pity that there is only one speaker and the sound experience is limited by this factor. Good vibration and reception, it is a dual-SIM that I have always used with both slots occupied in the weeks of use.

AUTONOMY AND RECHARGE

Dual 2,250mAh battery for a total of 4,500 mAh, slightly more than last year and the same speed of charging at 65W with the adapter in the box. Certainly one of the strengths of the entire Oppo line-up, whether it is the Find or Reno series, has gained a few milliamps compared to the previous model (4.300mAh). It takes just over 30 minutes to take it from zero percent to maximum, with an initial boost that’s hard to give up once you’ve tried.

The autonomy is adequate to the resources, the chip manages to guarantee the right fluidity without exaggerating the overall consumption. I was therefore able to finish my days without too much difficulty, arriving in the evening with a safety cushion still available.

PHOTO AND VIDEO

64MP main camera that does not show particular improvements compared to last year: Oppo has been very conservative in this regard, keeping the sector unchanged. Good focus, quite precise and fast, however, a more accurate stabilization is missing that perhaps I would have expected since we are not talking about a particularly cheap smartphone.

This is mostly noticeable in 4K videos which, at best, can be recorded at this resolution at 30fps. To have support for shaking you have to go down to FHD 60 / 30fps, then I don’t recommend switching to wide angle unless an excellent brightness condition is achieved.

Discreet during the day and only sufficient at night, the one alongside is a standard camera with wide-angle lens from which I expected exactly what was demonstrated. Don’t ask too much and the level of detail is limited, just zoom in to realize it.

The monochrome sensor disappears e the 32MP front remains, certainly able to get the job done but without excelling. I regret a little the camera of the “old” Oppos (see the Reno 2 just to name one) who already managed a long time ago to bring a super stabilized and precise front to the market. Could it be that the “fin” or popup module made a difference?

CONCLUSIONS

This Find X5 Lite carries out the homework without too many smudges but is too anchored to last year’s technical data sheet and offers its side – seen the price list of 499 euros – to direct competition which boasts a better supplied artillery. It’s not just a specs race, mind you, but after trying it I really wonder why I prefer it to the 2021 Find X3 Lite which is almost half the price online.

Narrow differences, new hardware platform that does not look bad but does not even mark a decisive leap forward (also because it is difficult to speak ill of Snapdragon 765G). The memory upgrade that goes from 128GB (UFS 2.1) to 256GB (UFS 2.2 from 1020 MB / s reading and 850 MB / s writing) is not enough in my opinion to make it as desirable as the Shenzhen company would hope. to be honest, it must also think about a quick update to bring at least Android 12 to the Find X5 Lite.

7.4

Hardware Oppo Find X5 Lite Price Notice Oppo Find X5 Lite review: good yield and little grit Compare Price alert

OPPO Find X5 Lite Smartphone AI Triple camera 64 + 8 + 2MP Display 6.43 “Refresh rate 90HZ AMOLED FHD + 4500mAh RAM 8GB + ROM 256GB Android 12 Startrails Blue

469 €

GENERAL PERFORMANCEFAST CHARGE AT 65WCOMPLETE CONNECTIVITY

CAMERAS (ALMOST) IDENTICAL TO LAST YEAR HIGH LAUNCH PRICE MONO AUDIO ANDROID 11 (ON COLOROS 12)