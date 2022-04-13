OPPO Find X5 Lite, analysis: squeezing the winning formula to compete in the mid-range

Perhaps OPPO was better suited for the X Find to jump from 3 to 5, because after going through the OPPO Find X3 Lite in 2021 we reached the OPPO Find X5 Lite review. The intention of this terminal seems the same: to give a high-end experience with mid-range electronics, so let’s see if that’s the case.

It is a mobile with careful design and a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen, relying on a MediaTek processor as the main engine. It busts out connectivity with 5G and WiFi 6 and with a 65-watt charger included in the box, let’s see if the combination of features still works as well as its predecessor.

OPPO Find X5 Lite technical sheet

Redefining OPPO style with a competitive display

The OPPO Find X5 Lite practically maintains its dimensions with respect to the X3 Lite in the case of a rather large mobile, although nothing thick or heavy, remaining in just 173 grams. This makes it a comfortable mobile despite the volume, with curved edges that favor grip and a matte back that does not slip.

The fingerprints are only noticeable to the reflection and go more unnoticed than in those glossy finishes like in the POCO M4 Pro

This rear is in brightness, but without the glass-style finish that is usually dirtier (although it is not quite as clean as a regular matte). Of course, the traces are only noticeable to the reflection and go more unnoticed than in those finishes glossy as in the POCO M4 Pro (especially in this dark blue color that we have tested). The buttons are well placed for use (on both sides), the fingerprint reader is integrated into the screen and on the bottom edge they have left room for a 3.5-millimeter minijack.

East fingerprint reader It doesn’t work badly, although it’s a bit slower than the ones we usually try and sometimes you have to insist a bit for it to read your fingerprint. Maybe it won’t be necessary if we have the facial recognition activatedsince the camera inserted in the upper left corner of the screen detects it works efficiently and quickly, even in the dark (with the trick that the screen lights up and with it the reading can be done).

Speaking of the screen, the Find X5 Lite features a panel 6.43-inch AMOLED with up to 90 Hz refresh rate and FullHD + resolution. Some specifications that are almost required of any mid-range mobile with a minimum of ambition. With this it gives us a good experience in terms of color and contrast, as well as sharpness. Also comment that there is plenty of brightness, that the automatic brightness adjustment works well and that it looks very good at the level of viewing angles.

Display settings on OPPO Find X5 Lite.

Speaking of the multimedia experience, we can say that the extra fluidity of the 90 Hz refresh rate is noticeable above all in scrolling and opening apps, compensating in general (later we will talk about autonomy. But at the sound level it seems to us that it does not make any sense lack of stereo sound. Although the single speaker sounds of average quality and the minijack is appreciated, playing or listening to music is much less enjoyable than when there is a dual audio output (and it is something that we already see in cheap mobiles).

From Qualcomm to MediaTek but without losing power or connectivity

Just as the 3X Lite integrated a Qualcomm processor, in this case we see the MediaTek Dimensity 900 accompanied by 8 GB of RAM. Components that give so that any task opens and runs smoothly and without problems, being able to play long games to ‘Genshin Impact’ and ‘PUBG’ without also having an excessive heating.

Speaking of performance, we leave you here as always the benchmarks:

OPPO Find X5 Lite OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Realme GT Master Edition Xiaomi Mi Lite 11 5G Realme 8 Pro Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Processor Dimension 900 Dimension 920 Snapdragon 778G Snapdragon 780G Snapdragon 720G Snapdragon 732G RAM 8GB 8GB 8GB 8GB 8GB 6GB Geek Bench 5 705 / 2,186 694 / 2,141 788 / 2,759 798 / 2,883 566 / 1,709 – 3D Mark Wild Life Unlimited 1980 4,661 (2,020 in Wild Life) 6,336 (Sling Shot) 7,279 (Sling Shot) 3,899 (Sling Shot) – PC Mark Work 3 7,844 7,996 12,697 8,012 8,814 8,520

Refering to autonomyalternating shifts at 60 and 90 Hz we are left with an average autonomy of 31 hours with about 7 and a half hours of screen time, which is pretty good for a 4,500 mAh battery. The Find X5 Lite also has a 65W charger in the box that allows you to charge the entire battery in about 45 minutes.

There will always be a part that depends on the software and in this case we find ourselves Android 12 with ColorOS 12, the latest version of the branding layer. Comes with bloatware (removable) and above all loaded with many settings to customize the experience, with a mode for games, audio and screen settings, options for the home screen and a lot of versatility at the dual screen level. We have not found any problems in its operation and it turns out to be a stable and complete software.

The standard apps on the OPPO Find X5 Lite. We can uninstall those from third parties and those from Google, except for the phone clone app and the rest of the system utilities.

Many types of photography but without standing out from the majority

In the rear module we see two larger cameras and a smaller one that, together with the hole in the screen, make up the following configuration for photography:

64-megapixel main sensor with f/1.7 aperture lens.

8-megapixel sensor with wide-angle lens with f/2.25 aperture and a 119-degree field of view.

2 megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture lens.

Front: 32-megapixel sensor with f/2.4 aperture lens.

The camera app It stands out for being complete and intuitive, with direct controls for HDR and 64 megapixels (eye, they also support HDR). It works well and adapts to the hardware, although the activation and deactivation of modes and lenses is somewhat slow (similar to what happens in the Xiaomi app).

The photographs are of medium quality, without highlighting and with correct colors and white balance. It does not manage to be above other similar rivals and at night (especially with the wide angle) is below expectations, even at 64 megapixels. We see and comment on some examples.

Automatic photos: during the day they look quite good, although we miss more sharpness in general shots and especially as there is less lighting (in some cases the saturation is somewhat low). Close-ups like this are usually resolved well.

HDR: the extra dynamic range is hardly noticeable, which makes it worthwhile for us to have the HDR automatically in case there is any backlight but not to get our heads pumped by this.

Photos at 64 megapixels: the extra resolution manages to get a little more detail when the focus works well and depending on the plane, although beyond the size of the photograph there is also no abysmal difference with respect to 12 megapixels.

Wide angle: We expected a lot more from this lens. The result is medium-low quality depending on the scene, seeing that at night it takes very low quality photos.

Night mode: you have to be careful with this mode, because as we see in this example it can feel quite bad. Where we have seen it pay off is at wide angle in low, indirect light.

Macro: we still don’t see the point of these cameras. It needs a lot of light to get something decent, the one you see is one of the few that we have saved (even during the day and outdoors).

Portrait: The result is quite forced in general, although the crop is usually correct.

Front camera: with this camera we see an acceptable result that improves outdoors and with abundant lighting.

At night we can activate the night mode and get a little more lighting without blurring the face too much.

In it video We see that you have to choose a lens before recording and that the wide angle seems to have less dynamic range than the main one for some reason, but what they have in common (and all resolutions) is an exaggerated fuchsia hue. Despite this. by day it gives us totally valid shots, especially in 4K, the ultra-stabilization seeming somewhat forced.

The frontal camera In the day video it looks very good, with more realistic and accurate colors as it does not have those fuchsia tones. At night the quality is quite inferior, but it is not below expectations either.

OPPO Find X5 Lite, Xataka’s opinion

OPPO’s leap from a few years ago with design is maintained in this mobile that in hand it gives very good sensations, almost more of a higher-end product (as happened to us with the X3 Lite). Although in use it has some aspects that have fallen short of our expectations, such as the general performance of the cameras or the lack of stereo.

Despite these shortcomings, It is a functional and powerful mobile with very complete software. In addition, the autonomy together with the super fast charge once again form an attractive binomial following in the footsteps of its predecessor.

8.4 Design

8.75

Screen

8.75

Performance

8.75

Camera

7.75

Software

8

Autonomy

8.5

In favor The experience with the screen is very good.

Good for the stereo.

The main camera is competitive in its range. Against The software seems too heavy and/or the processor somewhat insufficient: there is occasional lag.

The wide angle is too fair and at night it does not become a rival to others.

It gets very dirty and the camera module is left unprotected even with a cover.

The device has been released for testing by OPPO. Can inquire our policy of relationships with enterprises.