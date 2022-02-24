OPPO Find X5: follow today’s presentation live and on video with us

Came the day. Today we have an appointment with OPPO to learn about its new family of devices, the OPPO Find X5. The company talks about series, so everything indicates that there will be at least two terminals. Be that as it may, and how could it be otherwise, you can follow the event live with us.

OPPO’s presentation will take place Today, February 24, at 12:00 p.m. Spanish peninsular time. You can follow her with our comments on our YouTube channel, on our direct page and on our Twitter profile, @xataka. The schedules according to regions are the following:

Spain : 12:00 (11:00 in the Canary Islands).

: 12:00 (11:00 in the Canary Islands). Mexico: 5:00 AM.

5:00 AM. Colombia: 6:00 AM.

6:00 AM. Venezuela : 7:00 AM.

: 7:00 AM. Chile, Argentina: 8:00 AM.

what do we expect to see

Unless OPPO pulls something out of its sleeve, it is most likely that the main protagonists of the event are the OPPO Find X5. The company, in fact, has not cut back in the slightest unveil your designwhich drinks from the OPPO Find X3 and continues to bet on that camera module integrated into the chassis itself, although with a different finish.

The truth is that the terminals have been leaked on many occasions, but it will not be until today when we know all your information officially. What we do know for sure is that the OPPO Find X5 will be the first to incorporate OPPO’s NPU chip. designed for photography, and that, following in the footsteps of OnePlus, will have a camera signed by Hasselblad.

Another device that has been talked about a lot in recent weeks is the OPPO Pad, which would be the OPPO’s first tablet. The leaks suggest that it will be a high-end tablet with the Snapdragon 870 inside, but at the moment it is unknown. In any case, today we will leave doubts. We hope you will follow the event with us!

