OPPO Find X5 and X5 Pro, all ready for launch: date and images revealed

OPPO announces the launch date of the new Find X5 line, confirming the arrival of the base model and its Pro variant. February 24 at 12.00 (Italian time). The information is contained on the official website, in particular on the page of the Ambassador program (link in the VIA) with which OPPO seeks users interested in trying out the new smartphones. Places are very limited: 10 for Find X5 and 10 for the Pro. Other renderings and short videos are instead enclosed in the dedicated mini site to the new Finds (link in SOURCE).

An image shows the two models side by side, showing the rear part almost entirely: X5 Pro in white, X5 in black …

The two smartphones stand out more clearly with the second image to follow that expressly names them: X5 Pro always with a white body on the left and X5 in black on the right. To recognize them, you can notice the slight (external) differences between the respective camera modules. Staying on the subject of the camera, the images reaffirm what has already emerged: both will integrate the MariSilicon X chip and will be able to take advantage of the contribution of Hasselblad. The logos of the chip and the well-known camera manufacturer stand out on the frames.

Oppo’s Twitter account also provides a couple of pictures: in the first, relating to the Find X5 Pro with white body, you can see the silver frame that runs along the perimeter of the device and the particular shape of the module that encloses the rear camera lenses, one with the backcover. Glossy black finish and always black frame for the model portrayed in the second image (it is once again the Pro version).

Camera and a particular care for the construction of the body therefore seem to be two of the main pillars on which OPPO wants to base the success of its new top range. For the moment the company does not provide other confirmations on the technical characteristics. Pending formalization, please refer to the previous articles which have already drawn a fairly complete picture of the technical data sheets: