OPPO Find X5 and X5 Pro against Find X3: this is how OPPO’s high-end has evolved and why there hasn’t been a Find X4

The Mobile World Congress is just around the corner, but OPPO has not been able to wait another minute to show us its new OPPO Find X5 seriesformed by the OPPO Find X5, OPPO Find X5 Pro and OPPO Find X5 Lite.

The OPPO Find X5s start from last year’s mold, with an additional twist in the design, extra power and new photography possibilities with an agreement with Hasselbad included. we tell you what awaits you in the OPPO Find X5 and OPPO Find X5 Proas well as what has changed compared to last year’s OPPO Find X3.

OPPO Find X5 and OPPO Find X5 Pro data sheet

OPPO Find X5 OPPO Find X5 Pro Screen AMOLED 6.55″

FullHD+

120Hz AMOLED 6.8″

WQHD+

120Hz Dimensions and weight 160.2 x 72.5 x 8.6mm.

200g 163.7 x 73.9 x 8.5mm.

218g Processor Snapdragon 888

NPU MariSilicon X Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

NPU MariSilicon X RAM 8GB 12GB Storage 256GB 256GB Frontal camera 32MP f/2.4 32MP f/2.4 Rear camera 50MP f/1.8

50 MP f/2.2 UGA

13MP f/2.4 telephoto 50MP f/1.7

50 MP f/2.2 UGA

13MP f/2.4 telephoto Battery 4,800mAh

80W fast charge

Wireless charging 30W 5,000mAh

80W fast charge

Wireless charging 50W OS Color OS 12.1

android 12 Color OS 12.1

android 12 connectivity 5G

Wifi

Bluetooth

USB-C

NFC 5G

Wifi

Bluetooth

USB-C

NFC Others hasselbad camera

Fingerprint reader on the screen

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus

stereo speakers

IP54 hasselbad camera

Fingerprint reader on the screen

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus

stereo speakers

IP68 Price €999 €1,299

OPPO Find X5

The OPPO Find X5 series debuts with three terminals, the OPPO Find X5 and OPPO Find X5 the most powerful. The OPPO Find X5 is the “normal” high-end, while the OPPO Find X5 would be the equivalent of the Ultra or Pro+ models of other brands, going one step further to enter the super high-end.

Interestingly, they do not have the same processor: the OPPO Find X5 mounts the Snapdragon 888 from last year. Power will not be lacking, but today it is not the latest from Qualcomm, as we do have in the OPPO Find X5 Pro. There is a single version, with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, without microSD.

On the front we have very small edges, helped by curved edges on the sides in the 6.55-inch AMOLED panel with Full HD + resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The 32-megapixel front camera is hidden in a hole in one of the corners.

Photography is one of the biggest bets of the OPPO Find X5, something that is evident in two sections: the asymmetric design of its camera module and the collaboration with Hasselbad for photo processing. The hardware helps too: it’s a triple camera with a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 50-megapixel wide-angle, and a 13-megapixel telephoto sensor.

Another strong point is in the battery, with 4,800 mAh capacity and support for 80W fast charging and 30W wireless charging. All this with the addition of stereo speakers, IP54 protection on the body and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus on the screen. Its starting price will be 999 euros.

OPPO Find X5 Pro

The OPPO Find X5 Pro is the “definitive” model, in which the company has put all the meat on the grill. It could be said that it is something like the OPPO Find X5 and a little more of everything. To begin with, a little more screen: also AMOLED panel at 120 Hz, but 6.8 inches diagonal and with WQHD + resolution. Similarly, with very small edges and with the front camera, also 32 megapixels, perforated in one corner.

Here if we have the last Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 from Qualcomm, accompanied by the self-created MariSilicon X NPU that will help in image processing and a unique version with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.

The cameras of the OPPO Find X5 Pro are not very different from those of the standard model, being also a triple camera with a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 50-megapixel wide-angle and a 13-megapixel telephoto sensor, but the difference is that the main lens has Five-axis OIS, instead of being two-axis. Again, with an asymmetrical module design and the invaluable help of Hasselbad.

In the battery, the slightly larger size of the OPPO Find X5 Pro allows the capacity to be increased a bit, up to 5,000 mAh, also with 80W fast charging. The difference is that this time the wireless charging supported is 50W. The official price of the terminal starts at 1,299 euros.

Why there is no OPPO Find X4

The previous generation was the OPPO Find X3 series

The previous OPPO Find generation was the OPPO Find X3 from last year, so the logical thing would have been for the renewal to raise the figure. Instead, OPPO has completely skipped number fourpassing from the X3 to the X5.

This is not unusual in China, as the number four is considered unlucky for a simple reason: the pronunciation of number four sounds similar to the word “death”. The opposite happens with the number eight, which is considered good luck.

What has changed from the OPPO Find X3 to the Find X5

From the OPPO Find X3 we went to the OPPO Find X5, although in this evolution there have been more readjustments. To begin with, last year there was no OPPO Find X3 (except in China), but its most direct equivalent would have been the OPPO Find X3 Neo, with Snapdragon 865. Therefore, we can consider the OPPO Find X5 as a successor to the OPPO Find X3 Neowhile the OPPO Find X5 Pro is expected to be the successor to the OPPO Find X3 Pro.

The OPPO Find X5 have won in power, battery and photography, with their own image NPU and the agreement with Hasselbad

In the year that separates this generation of mobiles, OPPO has unified the design line (the OPPO Find X3 Neo differed more from the OPPO Find X3 Pro), opting for the characteristic asymmetric camera as an evolution of the symmetrical, but pronounced camera of the previous generation. In the design of the front there have not been too many changes, keeping the camera perforated in one corner.

The OPPO Find X5

Yes there have been a few readjustments in the panel: of the AMOLED screen at 90 Hz of the OPPO Find X3 Neo we have gone to 120 Hz refresh rate on the OPPO Find X5. The OPPO Find X5 Por screen remains practically the same as that of its predecessor, if we ignore the 0.1 inch difference between the two.

Power has evolved quite predictably. The Snapdragon 865 in the OPPO Find X3 Neo steps up to a Snapdragon 888 in the OPPO Find X5, while the Snapdragon 888 in the OPPO Find X3 Pro becomes a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in the Find X5 Pro. The biggest surprise is the house NPU, MariSilicon X, which is released in this generation and could make a difference in image processing. Interestingly, the OPPO Find X5 has less RAM than the OPPO Find X3 Neo.

The OPPO Find X3 Pro

In photography, OPPO has found the point in the 32-megapixel front camera, which is in all four models, while behind there have been several changes. Interestingly, the OPPO Find X5 Pro has a similar configuration as the OPPO Find X3 Pro, but without microscope camera. Instead, it has the trump cards of collaboration with Hasselbad and 5-axis optical stabilization.

Interestingly, the OPPO Find X5 Pro has fewer lenses than the previous generation, having missed the “microscope camera”

The change from the OPPO Find X3 Neo to the OPPO Find X5 brings important improvements in photography, with fewer lenses but more megapixels. The main sensor and the ultra wide angle of the OPPO Find X5 have the same resolution of 50 megapixels, while in the OPPO Find X3 Neo it was 16 megapixels. In exchange, without macro sensor.

For its part, the batteries of the OPPO Find X5 have grown in capacity and charging speed, both with and without cable. The OPPO Find X3 Neo supports 65W wired charging, while the OPPO Find X5 supports 80W wired and 30W wireless. The OPPO Find X5 Pro goes even further: from the 65W wired and 30W wireless charging of OPPO Find 3 Neo we go to 80W fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

We leave you below the complete comparison table with all the specifications of OPPO Find X5, OPPO Find X5 Pro, OPPO Find X3 Neo and OPPO Find X3 Pro, so you can see the differences between them at a glance.