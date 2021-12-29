Oppo Find X4 (or X5) Pro unveiled: the rear camera surprises

The Find N chapter has been filed – the first folding of the Chinese company – for Oppo the time has come to think about the next top-of-the-range smartphone with a more traditional form factor. Traditional which, however, does not mean anonymous, far from the fact that the first images of the smartphone they highlight the manufacturer’s willingness to introduce original design elements that can differentiate the device from the competition.

The material is provided by a reliable source, namely OnLeaks which preliminarily poses a non-trivial question about the commercial name of the product: in essence it is the successor of Oppo Find X3 Pro, so the most logical hypothesis is that it is called Oppo Find X4 Pro, but we know that in China the number 4 is not very popular for superstitious reasons, so you could directly switch to Oppo Find X5 Pro.

Having overcome the formal issues, and having clarified that these are images created on the basis of the schemes of a prototype, the substance highlights a smartphone in which the solution to integrate the rear camera stands out. A technical device closely connected with that used for the previous Oppo top range: the modules are embedded in the curved glass monobloc. Compared to Oppo Find X3 Pro, the work to further lighten the presence of the module what time it has form trapezoidal and not rectangular. The front offers solutions a little more usual, but still appreciable: noteworthy is the display with curved edges and surrounded a reduced frames; in the upper left corner is the front camera housed in the hole.