OPPO Find N3 Flip has leaked rendering confirming camera design and specs

OPPO Find N3 Flip is already in an advanced stage of development and a new leak released today brings the first rendering of the new foldable. The material was shared on social networks and shows the device with the same look as the current Find N2 Flip.

According to people working in OPPO’s production chain, the design is being maintained because OPPO considers that the device has achieved its main objective: dictating a market trend by including a larger external display on the back.

By looking at the image below you will notice that the Find N3 Flip has rounded edges and carries the OPPO and Hasselblad branding on the back. The main change in the new device is the addition of an additional rear camera inside the module.