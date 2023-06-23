OPPO Find N3 Flip has leaked rendering confirming camera design and specs

OPPO Find N3 Flip is already in an advanced stage of development and a new leak released today brings the first rendering of the new foldable. The material was shared on social networks and shows the device with the same look as the current Find N2 Flip.
According to people working in OPPO’s production chain, the design is being maintained because OPPO considers that the device has achieved its main objective: dictating a market trend by including a larger external display on the back.
By looking at the image below you will notice that the Find N3 Flip has rounded edges and carries the OPPO and Hasselblad branding on the back. The main change in the new device is the addition of an additional rear camera inside the module.
In addition to maintaining the premium aspects in design, the OPPO Find N3 Flip should be a smartphone with good specs. Rumors indicate that it should have a 50 MP main camera (Sony IMX989, OIS), an 8 MP ultrawide lens and a 32 MP telephoto lens.
For selfies, there is still a 32 MP lens inside a small hole in the display. Other specifications also include the presence of the MediaTek chipset from the Dimensity 9000 line and a 6.8-inch internal screen with a rate of 120 Hz.
The external screen should remain at 3.26 inches and should receive new features.
Finally, the presence of a 4,300 mAh battery with support for 44W charging is expected, in addition to native Android 13. As of now, the release date of the Find N3 Flip remains uncertain, but it should be announced alongside the Find N3 model soon.
Did you like the design? Tell us your opinion here in the comments field.