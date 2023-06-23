Oppo Find N3 Flip, first already substantial rumor: image and specifications

- Advertisement -

First relevant indiscretion on Find N3 Flip, the third generation of Oppo’s clamshell leaflet series. The rumors still seem early to look at when the current smartphone was presented, seen for the first time in China in December last year, yet the material circulating “behind the scenes” is already substantial. Colleagues from have collected some 91mobiles.com via industry sources, including a design reconstruction based on the EVT prototype.

EVT stands for Engineering Validation Test, a step in the process of birthing a new product to ensure that it meets design goals and specifications. The EVT for Oppo Find N3 Flip would be in the initial stage, but the leak allows us to peek at what the company has in mind for the next leaflet. Find N3 Flip would remain very similar to the current model, identical if you exclude the third rear camera which on , trivially, is not there.

The external display so it should stay about 3.3 inches diagonal, the circular-shaped cameras stacked to its left. According to the source, the configuration should be the same seen on the Reno10 Pro, which has been official for a month in China:

rear principal : 50 MP f/1.8, FoV 84 degrees, optical stabilization

: 50 MP f/1.8, FoV 84 degrees, optical stabilization rear ultrawide : 8 MP f/2.2, FoV 112 degrees, fixed focus

: 8 MP f/2.2, FoV 112 degrees, fixed focus rear tele: 32 MP f/2.0, FoV 49 degrees, AF.

Most of the other specifications however, according to the source it would be superimposable on those of Find N2 Flip, a sign that the successor would be an update of a project already considered good enough to compete another year. Still no information on the possible period of presentation for Find N3 Flip, but if Oppo wants to give the “usual” year to the current leaflet then we will have to be patient until December. In the meantime, we should know more in the coming weeks.