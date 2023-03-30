Oppo Find N3, first rumor: much larger display will bring it over 250 grams

- Advertisement -

It hasn’t been long since Oppo announced the new foldable range. It was December when Find N2 and Find N2 Flip were presented in China, now just over three months old, the rumors are already looking to the future. AND Digital Chat Station to introduce the first rumor about the next generation of the “book” leafletthe one that in Europe, unlike the Flip, has not yet arrived.

Oppo Find N3 it will arrive about a year after the current model, so there is still time. Yet the details that DCS has managed to collect are already quite a lot, considering the great distance that separates us from the presentation in China. It seems that Find N3 will be appreciably different from Find N2: the internal display will grow by almost an inch, up to 8 inches from the current 7.1. For comparison, the Galaxy Z Fold4 has a 7.6-inch one. A fairly relevant novelty that will inevitably have pros and cons, including the weight which according to the insider it will stop the scale needle over 250 grams.

Among the positive notes is the greater internal volume which will allow for a larger battery of over 4,800 mAh. For the complete picture of the Chinese insider’s indiscretions, you will find a summary mirror below, and since there are already several we have compared them with the equivalent specifications of Find N2, hoping to do something welcome.

Among the nodes that will remain closed until launch and presumably beyond is the European availability: With the Find N2 Flip, Oppo has already broken the taboo of the first folding book in Europe (even big, it is a sponsor of the Champions League), will 2024 be the year of the “first” for the folding book or will the uncertainties get the better of it?

OPPO FIND N3 – FIRST SPECIFICATIONS COMPARED WITH FIND N2

internal display: Find N3: 8 inches at 120Hz with 2,268 x 2,440 pixel resolution Find N2: 7.1 inches at 120Hz with 1,792 x 1,920 pixel resolution

chip : Find N3: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, octa core at 4 nanometers with 3.2 GHz maximum frequency Find N2: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, octa core at 4 nanometers with 3 GHz maximum frequency

: cameras : main rear: Find N3: 50 MP Sony IMX890 sensor with optical stabilization Find N2: 50 MP Sony IMX890 sensor with OIS extra wide rear: Find N3: 48 MP Sony IMX581 sensor Find N2: 48MP rear tele: Find N3: 32 MP Find N2: 32MP (2x zoom) double selfie: Find N3: one from 32 MP in the internal display and one from 20 MP in the external one Find N2: both 32 MP

: drums : Find N3: 4,805mAh Find N2: 4,520mAh

: weight : Find N3: greater than 250 grams Find N2: 233/237 grams.

