Oppo Find N2 will be very light for the category: like an iPhone 14 Pro Max

Apparently OPPO Find N2, the second generation book folding of the Chinese brand, will be quite light, at least for the category – and will also cross over into that of traditional smartphones: according to the Ice Universe leaker, the device will weigh less than 240 grams. Of course, it is a lot at absolute levels, but it is interesting to contextualize the data by looking at the competition:

  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: 282 g
  • OPPO Find N: 275 g
  • Huawei Mate Xs 2: 257 g
  • Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max: 240 g

Note that the Huawei Mate Xs 2 comes close enough, but it is conceptually different – “simpler”, if you pass the term: since the foldable display faces outwards, it does not need an extra screen for closed use. The source believes that Oppo has used “new” materials for the realization of Find N2, but does not elaborate or hypothesize what they could be.

Weight and bulk is an aspect that manufacturers are focusing a lot on in the folding segment, for obvious reasons. Just a few days ago we saw the first schemes of what Honor Magic Vs or V2 should be, with the thickness of the two halves reduced to the bone thanks to very thin batteries. After all, the advent of “3D” motherboards (with chips and components connected to both sides of the card) has made it possible to significantly reduce the overall dimensions, and therefore leave more room for maneuver for other key components such as cameras and batteries.

For now we don’t know a lot about Oppo Find N2: the first rumors emerged only a few days ago and are still very incomplete. However, for completeness, let’s recap:

  • Display with 120 Hz refresh
  • At least a cut of 12 + 256GB of memory
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 SoC
  • MariSilicon X proprietary NPU
