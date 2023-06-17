Oppo Find N2 Flip Review: Affordable Foldable

- Advertisement -

Smart have gotten very samey. One glass and metal rectangle is much the same as the next. The advent of folding displays is the latest innovation. Samsung led the charge, taking a few generations to hone its designs, but the Galaxy Fold and Flip are no longer the only game in town. Google’s forthcoming Pixel Fold shoots for the high end, but like Motorola’s upcoming Razr+, Oppo’s Find N2 Flip is more affordable.

As a folding phone skeptic, I was surprised by how much I enjoyed using the Find N2 Flip. It’s svelte and sexy. It simultaneously conjures nostalgia for the flip phones of old and feels like the future. Oppo has cut a few corners to keep the price down, but you might be willing to compromise to find out what folding phones are all about.

Good Looks

review-Product-1-Gear.jpg" /> Photograph: Oppo

The Oppo Find N2 Flip folds into what is almost a square at around 3.3 x 3 inches. It slips easily into a tight jeans pocket or a small bag. My black review unit has a lovely, subtle textured finish that enhances grip. The shiny spine bears the Oppo logo, and the hinge mechanism is smooth. When opened, the Oppo Find N2 Flip is a typical flagship smartphone size at 6.8 inches, almost exactly matching Google’s Pixel 7 Pro and the Xiaomi 13 Ultra.

It’s funny to think that the outer display is around the same size as the screens on the earliest smartphones. At 3.26 inches it’s big for a phone with this clamshell design, but it’s cramped for anything more than checking notifications and sending quick replies. However, it does have a few tricks up its sleeve. You can use it as a viewfinder to take superior selfies with the main camera, and you can swipe to cycle through handy customizable widgets that display things like the local weather, your calendar, and media controls.

Open the Find N2 Flip and you’re treated to an AMOLED display. It boasts an adaptive refresh rate that ratchets up to 120 Hz, a 2,520 x 1,080-pixel resolution, and a peak brightness of 1,600 nits. In other words, it’s responsive, sharp, and plenty bright. The matte finish on the screen is typical for folding phones, but the lack of reflections makes for comfortable reading, and it is clearly legible outdoors. The crease is inevitably visible, and you can feel it when you tap and swipe the screen, but it’s relatively subtle.

The best part of a compact clamshell is flipping it open to answer a call and snapping it shut to end one. The folding action is satisfying, and Oppo reckons it’s good for 400,000 folds, so there’s no need to ration yourself. It feels well made, though I tended to use both hands to open it.

There’s no IP rating here for water resistance, so best to keep it dry. The hinge picks up pocket lint, as does the lip around the main screen, and smudges are a bigger issue on the matte finish, so you need to wipe occasionally to keep it clean. It’s tough to say how gracefully it will age, which is a concern with folding phones in general.

Solid Performance

Photograph: Oppo

The Oppo Find N2 Flip is equipped with MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000 Plus chipset, and the UK version has 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. It can’t match the latest Snapdragon chips from Qualcomm, but its performance was consistently good over my two weeks of testing. Navigation was smooth, the phone was quick to load apps and games, and it coped just fine with long sessions of Kingdom Rush.