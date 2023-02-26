Oppo Find N2 Flip protagonist at Milan Fashion Week: a combination of tech and fashion

oppo back to Milan Fashion Week thanks to new collaboration with ACT N°1, an important brand supported by the Maison Valentino. To symbolize the perfect combination of fashion and technology will be the Find N2 Flip foldable smartphone,” which symbolizes the company’s commitment to supporting young talents in the fashion industry, enhancing their leading features enhanced by an exclusive ruffle bag made with the designer’s iconic tuille Luke Lin“.
Creativity in fashion, therefore, but also in technology, combining materials, colors and design:
Fashion is expressing a style. Today fashion must open up to different collaborations to create synergies and storytelling. This collaboration is about the balance between innovation and elegance, free creativity and functionality, interiority and aesthetics, power and lightness – Luke Linco-founder of ACT N°1
The ACT N°1 ruffle bag aims to be elegant but also practical, embellishing the lines of Oppo’s foldable smartphone. These are the words of Billy Zhang, President of Overseas Sales and Services of Oppo:
The technological excellence achieved with the new Find N2 Flip it consolidates an important growth path in the category top of the range, allowing us to enter the flip market. Following of the consolidation of the partnerships of co–brandingLhe collaboration with ACT N°1 wants to be the first act of a show that allows us to continue to preside and strengthen our positioning even in the world of fashion. Have the ability to support new ones generations of young talents enriches our history and expands the search for new areas of expansion.
Oppo Find N2 Flip was launched on the European market in mid-February and will be the protagonist not only at Milan Fashion Week 2023, but also at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Following the technical characteristics in brief:
- display:
- external: 3.26″ 720×382, 60Hz
- internal: AMOLED 6.8″ FHD+, 120Hz
- processor: Size 9000+
- memory: 8/256GB (LPDDR5/UFS3.1)
- dual SIM: Yes
- connectivity: 5G, NFC
- os: ColorOS 13.0
- cameras:
- front: 32MP
- rear: 50MP main + 8MP ultra wide angle
- drums: 4,300mAh, 44W SuperVOOC charging
- size:
- open: 166.2×75.2×7.45mm
- closed: 85.5×75.2×16.02mm
- weight: 191g
