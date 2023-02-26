Oppo Find N2 Flip protagonist at Milan Fashion Week: a combination of tech and fashion

The ACT N°1 ruffle bag aims to be elegant but also practical, embellishing the lines of Oppo’s foldable smartphone. These are the words of Billy Zhang, President of Overseas Sales and Services of Oppo:

The technological excellence achieved with the new Find N2 Flip it consolidates an important growth path in the category top of the range, allowing us to enter the flip market. Following of the consolidation of the partnerships of co – branding L he collaboration with ACT N°1 wants to be the first act of a show that allows us to continue to preside and strengthen our positioning even in the world of fashion. Have the ability to support new ones generations of young talents enriches our history and expands the search for new areas of expansion.