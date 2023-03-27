OPPO Find N2 Flip outperforms Galaxy Z Flip 4 in DxOMark camera test

The foldable OPPO Find N2 Flip has gone through the DxOMark camera test and did not get much attention. In 69th position, he scored 114 points and was behind models like Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Fold 3, but in front of the Z Flip 4. In separate questions, he scored 121 points in the photography part and 119 points in video.

OPPO Find N2 Flip Camera – Pros

Among the positive points, the highlight is the dynamic range of results in both photos and videos. Likewise, the exhibition also received praise in the evaluation, as well as the noise level in shooting, which was considered low by the website. - Advertisement - Another praised attribute was the automatic focus on videos, considered fast by the analysis and the bokeh mode did well in the test, accurately blurring the background. In general, the foldable was seen as a good option for taking landscape photos. Compared to the Galaxy Z Flip 4, it has a slight advantage.

OPPO Find N2 Flip Camera – Cons

The cons, in turn, highlight the performance of the sensors in scenarios with low lighting indoors. In this sense, the exhibition began to experience instabilities in the recording of photos and videos. Furthermore, the white balance also experienced problems, as well as the colors were not so accurate in some scenarios. That device also came to show artifacts and luminance noise that was displayed on moving objects during filming. The device still had poor zoom performance, with a lack of detail at all settings tested by DxOMark.

Conclusion

- Advertisement - In conclusion, OPPO’s foldable repeats the performance that is usually seen in cell phone cameras in this category. Because it is sold in a higher price range, it ends up competing with cell phones with better performing sensors. Even so, it is not a device that is very ugly and takes interesting pictures, depending on the scenario and lighting. The device has two cameras, the main one being 50MP with f/1.8 aperture and an ultra-wide 8MP camera with f/2.2 aperture. Also check out the screen test of the item made by DxOMark and analysis of the OPPO A16s cameras.