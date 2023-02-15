OPPO Find N2 Flip launches with Dimensity 9000 Plus chipset, 8GB RAM and dual screens; see details

OPPO launched this Wednesday morning (15), the flexible smartphone Find N2 Flip as a direct rival of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 bringing advanced specifications, modern design and premium construction. The model displays on its front a 6.8-inch AMOLED LTPO type screen with FHD+ resolution (2520×1080) and 120 Hz refresh rate.
The brand introduced a 3.26-inch secondary display with a resolution of 720 × 382 pixels and a refresh rate of 60 Hz, touch sampling of 120 Hz and 250 PPI. On top of the primary panel is a 32-megapixel camera with f/2.4 aperture, autofocus mode support and 90º FOV.
At the rear, there is a dual sensor configuration with a 50 MP primary (f/1.8 aperture, OIS, AF) and an 8 MP ultrawide camera with f/2.2 aperture and 112º viewing angle. These components are positioned vertically next to an LED flash in the upper left corner of the device next to the secondary display.
Moving on to the internal hardware, OPPO Find N2 Flip comes equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset — up to 3.05 GHz octa-core with 4 nm lithography — with the Mali-G710 graphics card and 8 GB of RAM memory (LPDDR5) for background processes, in addition to 256 GB of internal storage in UFS 3.1 standard.
Connectivity includes support for two carrier chips, Dual Band Wi-Fi (2.4 and 5 GHz) Bluetooth v5.3 and NFC for contactless payment. In terms of audio, the model sports a set of stereo speakers compatible with SBC, AAC, APTX HD, LDACSBC, AAC, APTX HD, LDAC codecs.
Energy demand is met by a 4,300 mAh battery with 44W SuperVOOC charging and USB Type-C connector. Other highlights of the foldable include facial recognition, fingerprint reader and ColorOS 13.0 operating system with at least three generations of Android OS updates.
This foldable can be found in Europe in pre-sale with a suggested price of € 1,049, about R$ 5,860 in direct conversion to Europeian currency. It can be found in Astral Black and Moonlight Purple.
- 6.8-inch AMOLED LTPO screen with FHD+ resolution (2520×1080)
- Hole for camera and 120Hz refresh rate
- 3.26″ secondary screen with 720 × 382 pixels resolution
- Platform MediaTek Dimensity 9000+
- Mali-G710 GPU
- 8 GB of RAM memory (LPDDR5)
- 256 GB of internal storage (UFS 3.1)
- 32 MP front camera
- Four rear cameras:
- Main lens with 50 MP sensor
- Ultrawide lens with 8 MP sensor
- Dual Band Wi-Fi (2.4 and 5 GHz) Bluetooth v5.3 and NFC
- 4,300 mAh battery with 44W fast charging
- ColorOS 13.0 operating system
- Dimensions:166.2 x 75.2 x 7.45 mm
- Weight: 182 grams
