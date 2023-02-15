OPPO Find N2 Flip launches with Dimensity 9000 Plus chipset, 8GB RAM and dual screens; see details

OPPO launched this Wednesday morning (15), the flexible smartphone Find N2 Flip as a direct rival of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 bringing advanced specifications, modern design and premium construction. The model displays on its front a 6.8-inch AMOLED LTPO type screen with FHD+ resolution (2520×1080) and 120 Hz refresh rate.

The brand introduced a 3.26-inch secondary display with a resolution of 720 × 382 pixels and a refresh rate of 60 Hz, touch sampling of 120 Hz and 250 PPI. On top of the primary panel is a 32-megapixel camera with f/2.4 aperture, autofocus mode support and 90º FOV.

At the rear, there is a dual sensor configuration with a 50 MP primary (f/1.8 aperture, OIS, AF) and an 8 MP ultrawide camera with f/2.2 aperture and 112º viewing angle. These components are positioned vertically next to an LED flash in the upper left corner of the device next to the secondary display.