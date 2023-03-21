Oppo Find N2 Flip is the Champions League smartphone: it arrives in 2 days

It is not yet official in Europe and international markets – it will be on Wednesday – but of Oppo Find N2 Flip everything is already known, including the fact that it will be the official smartphone of the Champions League. The company communicated it, which is the first Chinese brand to be a partner of the top European football competition until the end of the 2023-24 season.

In short, if anyone had ever had doubts about European marketing, now even the most faded are to be definitively deleted. In a few days Oppo Find N2 Flip will be the company’s first folding smartphone to be marketed in the Old Continent, and the adventure will start in style.

Find N2 Flip will be used by official photographers of the Champions League to capture the best action of the match from the sidelines. The best photos will be shared in the Oppo Gallery on the UEFA Champions League website and Oppo’s UEFA landing page. Plus the second generation clamshell folding will be exhibited at the Oppo stand which will be used for the final in Istanbul, in Turkey, to present themselves to a greater number of fans “like the top-of-the-range flip smartphone” of reference.

We are thrilled to launch our new Find N2 Flip in global markets,” said William Liu, President of Global Marketing at Oppo. Thanks to the revolutionary interactive external display, the exclusive Flexion Hinge technology, the long battery life and the high performance in the photographic field, Oppo Find N2 Flip, official smartphone of the UEFA Champions League, is the perfect device for fans who want to capture and relive the best moments of their favorite matches.

OPPO FIND N2 FLIP – TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS