Oppo Find N2 Flip, international debut on February 15th

Abraham
Oppo Find N2 Flip will be presented globally on February 15th. The Chinese company itself communicates it by revealing that the smartphone will be unveiled during a special event that will be broadcast live streaming.

Our research into foldable smartphones started in 2018 and in 2021 we surprised our users with the launch of our first foldable, OPPO Find N, featuring a virtually invisible fold and advanced Flexion Hinge technology. With OPPO Find N2 Flip we want to take foldable devices to the edge of the cutting edge of technology in a compact and elegant way and now we are finally ready to share this new benchmark in the sector globally – Pete Lau, SVP and Chief Product Officer of OPPO.

 
Find N2 Flip stands out from the competition for the use of Flexion Hinge particularly thin, small and resistant new generation hinge that allows you to reduce the visibility of the creaseand for the adoption of a 3.26-inch external display larger than those seen on competing products. The leaflet, already announced for the Chinese market in mid-December, is equipped with a MediaTek processor Size 9000+ and of 6.8-inch internal display. The battery from 4300mAh And the most capacious among flip smartphones currently available on the market and can be recharged quickly thanks to the 44W SuperVOOC technology.

TECHNICAL SHEET IN BRIEF

How to deactivate the autocorrector on an Android mobile

  • display:
    • External: AMOLED 3.26″ 720×382, 30/60Hz, 250ppi, 800nit, Corning Gorilla Glass 5
    • internal: AMOLED LTPO 6.8″ FHD+, 1-120Hz, 403ppi, 1.200nit, UTG glass
  • processor: MediaTek Dimension 9000+
  • memory:
    • 8/12/16GB RAM LPDDR5
    • 256/512GB internal UFS 3.1
    • note: we don’t know which configuration will be available in Italy
  • connectivity: 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, USB-C, NFC, GPS
  • fingerprint sensor: lateral
  • cameras:
    • front: 32MP, f/2.4, FOV 90°, AF
    • rear:
      • Main 50MP, f/1.8, FOV 86°, AF
      • 8MP ultra wide angle, f/2.2, FOV 112°
  • drums: 4.300mAh with 44W recharge
  • size:
    • open: 166.2×75.2×7.45mm
    • closed: 85.5×75.2×16.02mm
  • weight: 191g

 

