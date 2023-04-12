OPPO Find N2 Flip, does it take good photos? Here you have several, and some videos

The Oppo Find N2 Flip is the latest folding smartphone that has hit the market and has given a lot of talk among Android users. In a market where innovation and competition are constantly evolving, the Oppo Find N2 Flip stands out as an attractive alternative in terms of functionality, design and price.

I have been testing it for a few weeks, and although I have fallen in love with its design, its battery, its front camera and its performance, with the camera I have not exactly jumped for joy. But let’s go in parts.

design and construction

The Oppo Find N2 Flip, as you can see in this video I made on TikTok, has an attractive and elegant design that fits perfectly with the current trend of folding smartphones. Once opened, its 6.8-inch main screen offers a resolution of 1080 x 2520 pixels, giving it exceptional image quality. On the front of the device, we find a secondary 3.26-inch screen that displays the time, date, and battery life, allowing you to perform simple tasks without opening the phone. That screen is perfect, we can take selfies, see the weather, notifications… surely over time we won’t even need to open it to check WhatsApp.

The Oppo Find N2 Flip is slim enough to fit in a pocket without a problem and weighs 191 grams, making it manageable and comfortable to use. It has a plastic back cover that provides a good grip on the device.

The device has a very resistant hinge system that has been subjected to more than 400,000 durability tests. When closing the Oppo Find N2 Flip, there is no noticeable slack and the device closes with a satisfying and pleasant sound.

Unfortunately, the power and volume buttons sit at the top of the phone when it’s open, making it difficult to use one-handed.

Performance and battery

The Oppo Find N2 Flip is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ processor and has either 8GB or 16GB RAM. These features make the device perform fast and efficient, allowing it to easily handle demanding applications and cutting-edge games.

As for the battery, the Oppo Find N2 Flip has a capacity of 4,300 mAh, which allows it to last a full day with moderate use. The device is charged through a USB-C port and the included charger is capable of fast charging the device. However, one of the disadvantages of the Oppo Find N2 Flip is that it does not have the wireless charging feature.

screen and cameras

The main screen of the Oppo Find N2 Flip is 6.8 inches and has a resolution of 1080 x 2520 pixels. The screen refresh rate is 120Hz, which provides a smoother visual experience when navigating the screen. The main screen is one of the largest among foldable devices and its resolution is high. On the other hand, the front screen has a resolution of 382 x 720 pixels, which allows you to see the time, date and notifications without having to open the main screen.

The main camera of the Oppo Find N2 Flip is 50 MP, while the secondary camera is 8 MP with an ultra-wide angle lens. The front camera is 32 MP and is located at the top of the main screen. Although the main camera is quite good, the secondary camera fails to capture the same image quality. However, one of the most interesting features of the camera is the ability to take photos with the screen closed using the main 50 MP camera, which allows for high-quality selfies.

Photos and videos

Now let’s go to what I was saying at the beginning, the photos and videos. I have left all the samples in this Google Drive folder so that you can see them in detail, and I have included them on youtube in case you don’t have time to analyze them one by one.

Close-ups

pretty decent. The blur is good, the processing is not so noticeable.

selfies

Perfect with the mobile closed, since it uses the rear camera instead of the front, so there is much more resolution than with other mobiles.

Rear camera

This is where my disappointment comes in. Both the videos and the photos with the 50 Megabyte camera leave a lot to be desired. When enlarging the image, the pixels begin to be seen too soon, and that is something that I did not expect in a high-end mobile camera.

Even so, the colors are good, and the result is quite satisfactory for those who don’t need so much resolution in a photograph.

Anyway, you can see them in Google Drive, in the previous link, together with the videos, so that you can compare them with those of your mobiles.