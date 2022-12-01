OPPO Find N2 Flip appears in hands-on video confirming design and more

Update (01/12/22) – JB

Like the Find N2, the new OPPO Find N2 Flip should also be officially launched during the INNO Day 2022 conference, which will likely be held in the middle of this month in China. However, what no one expected was that a flip smartphone hands-on video was going to leak so soon. The material began to be shared on the Chinese social network Weibo and shows the complete design of the device. Thus, we have a foldable that has a 6.8-inch AMOLED E6 screen that should have a refresh rate of 120 Hz and FHD + resolution. Also, the fingerprint reader is located on the power button. - Advertisement - The smartphone has few edges around the display, but in the video it appears inside a special test case and this somewhat interferes with the experience. Check it out below:

When closing OPPO Find N2 Flip, the user must find a 3.26-inch secondary OLED panel, and there are also two rear cameras next to it. Rumors say that the main lens is 50 MP, while the secondary has 8 MP and is an ultrawide. Finally, at the bottom of the smartphone there is a speaker grille and the USB-C port. The new Find N2 Flip is yet to be released with Dimensity 9000 chipset, 4,300 mAh battery and 44W fast charging. The device should also have Android 13 and will be sold in black, white and purple colors. - Advertisement - So far, OPPO has not yet commented on the leak of the video.

Update (11/14/2022) – FM

OPPO Find N Flip: foldable cell phone could arrive in December with MediaTek chip and 50 MP camera

OPPO may finally launch its next foldable phone soon, and this time, it aims to rival the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Moto Razr. According to information revealed this Monday (14) by the leaker digital chat stationthe Chinese giant will present the alleged OPPO Find N Flip in mid-December 2022. According to leaker, the cell phone would use a 6.8-inch folding screen with E6 AMOLED technology, Full HD + resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. The look of this model has not yet been revealed, but it is speculated that it will include a secondary screen on the back with a size of 3.26 inches and OLED technology.

- Advertisement - The Find N Flip should feature a 50 MP main camera with a Sony IMX890 sensor and a wide-angle lens with an 8 MP Sony IMX355 sensor — this system is at a level below the OPPO Find N, which has 50 MP sensors and 16 MP plus a 2x optical zoom unit with 13 MP sensor. Speaking of your chipset, the information of the digital chat station conflict with previous rumors that pointed to the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1. The Chinese leaker claims that the OPPO Find N Flip could be equipped with Dimensity 9000🇧🇷 This would make the cell phone the world’s first foldable with a MediaTek chip.

Another specification mentioned in the leak is its 4,300 mAh battery with 44-watt fast charging support. It should be noted that this capacity is significantly greater than the 3,700 mAh battery of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 which, according to our official tests, is capable of delivering autonomy of almost 22 hours of typical use.

Possible specifications of OPPO Find N Flip

6.8-inch E6 AMOLED main screen with Full HD+ resolution

Foldable punch-hole display with 120Hz refresh rate

Secondary 3.2-inch OLED screen

Platform MediaTek Dimensity 9000

GPU ARM Mali-G710 MC10

Two rear cameras:

Main lens with 50 MP Sony IMX890 sensor

Ultrawide lens with 8 MP Sony IMX355 sensor

5G, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connection

4,300 mAh battery with 44W fast charging

Android with OriginOS

Original text (07/13/2022)

OPPO may launch new foldable phone and version of Find X5 with Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1

OPPO launched its first and only foldable cell phone, the Find N, in December 2021. The “Find” line also includes other tops from the Chinese manufacturer, such as the Find X5, an “exotic” device highlighted by its cameras and the dedicated processor MariSilicon X. This Wednesday (13), we found out that the series should gain other news soon. the leaker digital chat station claims that OPPO is working on a smartphone codenamed “Dragonfly”, such that should be launched as the company’s new foldable cell phone, possibly bearing the official name of “OPPO Find N2”. The expectation is that this foldable be equipped with state-of-the-art hardware and bring new features.

Rumors that the former leader of the Chinese market is planning a new foldable cell phone are nothing new. For several months now, it has been speculated that OPPO will present a model with a “flip” design to rival the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, expected to be announced soon. The leaker adds that a new version of OPPO Find X5 — probably its “Ultra” variant — will hit the market using Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, Qualcomm’s most advanced mobile platform. This chipset was presented with promises of high efficiency and slight performance gains over the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

The news doesn’t stop there – the leaker suggests that OPPO is already developing ColorOS 13, its user interface based on Android 13. It shouldn’t be long before the first beta version of the software arrives for developers. Finally, the Watch 3 and Band 2 are also on the way. What do you expect from OPPO’s next foldable phone? Comment!

See more!