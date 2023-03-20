5G News
OPPO Find N2 Flip also arrives in Italy: we follow the event in live streaming

By Abraham
After launching it in China at the end of last year, OPPO is ready to announce the arrival on the international market of the Find N2 Flip, its first foldable with a compact form factor characterized by a 3.26-inch AMOLED external display and a photographic sector made in collaboration with Hasselblad.

Having already been made official, we now know everything about this foldable, even the fact that it will be the official smartphone of the Champions League, but certainly during the event to be held in London there will be some news and, above all, we will find out the list prices and any promotions that OPPO will certainly have thought of for the launch phase. LIVE EVENT

