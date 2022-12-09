Oppo Find N2, first rumors about features and release

- Advertisement -

Oppo’s next-generation fold, the Find N2, comes this December: the well-known Chinese leaker Digital Chat Station argues, and it is a very plausible thesis given that the predecessor Find N (opening photo) was launched the same month last year. A second source, also from China, shared the first screenshots of the interface, from which an initial identikit can be started, although at the moment it remains very incomplete. Let’s proceed:

Here’s what we can deduce:

Display: 120 Hz

At least one memory cut that provides 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage memory

The SoC model is not specifically mentioned, but judging by the CPU data we can imagine it is a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1

Apparently there will also be MariSilicon X, the NPU (Neural Processing Unit, in short, an “AI coprocessor” with ISP (Image Signal Processor) that the company unveiled at the end of last year. The key specifications of the latter are the following: 6nm production process NPU + ISP + multilevel memory architecture 18 trillion operations per second (TOPS) energy efficiency of 11.6 TOPS per watt dedicated tera-bps memory subsystem Dedicated DDR with extra bandwidth up to 8.5GB / s 4K night video recording by applying enhancements to each individual frame in real time ISP with 20bit 120dB dynamic range (4x the Find X3 Pro), 1,000,000: 1 contrast 4K real-time processing and 20bit HDR handling in pixel-level RAW 8dB signal-to-noise ratio for images Dual Image Pipeline design support for RGBW Pro mode with separation and blending of RGB and White signal



Along with Find N2, a clamshell folding should also arrive, to understand similar to the devices of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip range or, to quote a more recent meeting, Motorola RAZR. Unfortunately on this device it is still a thick mystery.