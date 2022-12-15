OPPO Find N2 and N2 Flip, new foldables with great design and good cameras

- Advertisement -

big week for OPPO. The company, after announcing different technologies and its new smart glasses, today takes a new step and puts two folding screen smartphones on the market. It is clear that manufacturers see that part of the future of this industry lies in this type of screen (Apple is the exception), and they do not want to be left behind compared to the one offered by the competition led by Samsung.

The terminals we are talking about, the OPPO Find N2 and the OPPO Find N2 Flip, offer two different types of folds: the first, book-type, and the second, vertical, reminiscent of old phones that had covers. Both models come with operating system Android and with progress important in the section of Photography. Therefore, we are talking about devices that are an excellent option and that are capable of competing with anyone.

This is the OPPO Find N2

This is a model that offers excellent capacity and has a very interesting design where it stands out that it weighs 233 grams (and is 14.6 mm thick), not bad for a computer that has a screen of 7.1 inches once it’s open. Among the options that attract attention, we must highlight its excellent possibilities in the photography section and that everything that has to do with memory is perfectly resolved. These are its characteristics:

Screen: open 7.1-inch AMOLED with Full HD+ resolution and 120Hz frequency (1,550 nits); small exterior of 5.8 inches AMOLED Full HD + and 120Hz (1,350 nits).

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1.

Memory: 8 or 12GB.

Storage: 256 or 512GB.

Battery: 4,520mAh with 67W fast charging, it is compatible with 15W wireless.

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6; 5G; Bluetooth 5.3; NFC; USB Type-C; GPS

Sound: stereo speakers

Cameras: 50 + 48 + 23 megapixels

Android 13 operating system with ColorOS 13.

It is important to highlight some details in the photography section. The first is that this is a model that has the NPU chip MariSilicon X to optimize the results obtained both in photo and video. And, in addition, a collaboration with hasselblad so that everything works perfectly.

The bad news about this OPPO is that, for the moment, everything indicates that this will be a model that will stay in China, but perhaps the opinion of the manufacturer will change with the passage of time. There is no information on its price.

Everything you need to know about the OPPO Find N2 Flip

This is the device that it will be possible to buy in Spain, and it has a crease that is virtually invisible by the use of the second generation Flexion Hinge and a tremendously attractive design. In this case, it should be noted that the smartphone is very complete and that it does not lack anything, as you can see below:

Screen: open 6.8 inches AMOLED with Full HD+ resolution and 120Hz frequency; small external 3.26-inch AMOLED.

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9000+.

Memory: 8 or 12GB.

Storage: 256 or 512GB.

Battery: 4300mAh with 44W fast charge.

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6; 5G; Bluetooth 5.3; NFC; USB Type-C; GPS

Sound: stereo speakers

Rear camera: 50 + 8 megapixels

Front camera: 32MP

Android 13 operating system with ColorOS 13.

His arrival in our country has been confirmed to occur at some point in the year 2023, without knowing the price it will have in our country. A good option to compete face to face with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, there is no doubt.

