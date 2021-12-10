Oppo Find N without secrets before launch: here are the new images of the leaflet

Oppo only yesterday anticipated the arrival of its first folding smartphone with a flexible screen, giving an appointment on December 15 to know all the details of the Find N. In the meantime, the always active leaker Evleaks wanted to forge ahead by showing the product design – only hinted at in the image and in the official video – with Images rich in detail.

What emerged above is confirmed by adding further pieces: Find N is a foldable dual screen, a traditional external one and an internal flexible internal one that closes inside. Many have already compared it to a more compact version of Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3, but a substantial difference concerns the external screen format, which is wider and less high than that of the South Korean manufacturer’s smartphone.

black and white colors, and allow you to take a deeper look at the external part on which the camera with triple module enclosed in a quite conspicuous and protruding element compared to the body. Oppo’s desire not to skimp on the quality of the main camera seems evident, even at the cost of accepting some compromise in terms of overall dimensions. The images show the product in the two, and allow you to take a deeper look at the external part on which theenclosed in acompared to the body. Oppo’s desire not to skimp on the quality of the main camera seems evident, even at the cost of accepting some compromise in terms of overall dimensions.

The images also highlight the frame with metallic finish which runs along the perimeter and on which you can see (see image below) the fingerprint sensor. Solution that also resembles the one used by Samsung with its Fold in this case. Always along the bottom edge of the smartphone they can be identified two grids under which there should be as many speakers, or a microphone and a speaker.

The noteworthy details do not end here: looking at the image above it can be concluded that Oppo has provided a more traditional solution to integrate the front camera in the internal display. Not a module under the display, like that of the Galaxy Z Fold 3, but enclosed in a hole located in the upper left corner. An understandable choice if you aim for the highest quality, given that, for the moment, UDC cameras do not offer performance comparable to those of non-UDC cameras.

Front camera in the hole also for the external screen (see image above): in this case, however, the module is positioned in the center of the upper part.

Last detail, even more evident by observing the last image (the one that looks to all intents and purposes a real photo): Oppo seems to have paid particular attention to smoothing the edges of the smartphone – both those of the back and those of the front – for improve the feeling while holding the product. It is consistent with the official statements of the company that has stated that it wants to propose a folding that places ergonomics, dimensions, weight and aesthetics among the priorities.