Oppo Find N preview, this format is really cool

The intention of the leaflets is to disguise themselves into something and transform into something else when necessary. If we talk about the so-called “Fold”, that is the models that from “traditional smartphones” aim to become small tablets thanks to folding displays and complex hinges – such as the new Oppo Find N – the race has been very limited until now and has always aimed towards large diagonals. But how much do they really look like smartphones when they are closed? Little, in my opinion, at least if I think of Samsung’s Z Fold series which has been the forerunner and currently represents the only real credible solution on the market. I have always found them too high and narrow when closed, uncomfortable to keep in my pocket and therefore impractical. Even if I haven’t had the good fortune to try the Find N for a long time, carrying it around for several days, in the preview the first impression is that the aspect ratio is very different and the approach is more immediate.

At first glance, you have the feeling of having ahead a little more chubby smartphone, the external display boasts an 18: 9 aspect ratio exactly like many traditional models (for comparison, the Z Fold 3 has an external panel in 24.5: 9). Naturally changes the thickness with almost an inch more than the “normal” but these shapes make it immediately very familiar. It holds very well in the hand, the grip is really firm and lovers of small smartphones will be able to shout “hallelujah” in front of the Find N: seemingly docile and able to change faces in an instant and flex its muscles with the bright 7.1-inch internal display. According to Oppo, it reaches 1000 nits and on the outside I had the impression that it is all true, with more than excellent readability, few reflections and accurate colors. The crease is there but you feel little and see even less. I say this for those who focus on this detail which seems obvious to me, given the very nature of the device and the materials used, the opposite would be almost impossible. Compared to the first models it is evident that the technology (of the hinge) is moving forward and the mechanisms that regulate this movement are becoming more and more complex and precise. It seems that Oppo has done an excellent job, so much so that the two sides of the crease are practically parallel and no annoying gap is created (which bothered me even more than any crease on the display).

Oppo Find N 140.2 x 132.6 x 8 mm

7.1 inches – 1920×1792 px Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 128.1 x 158.2 x 6.4 mm

7.6 inches – 2208×1768 px Honor Magic V 141.1 x 160.4 x 6.7 mm

7.9 inches – 1984×2272 px

Beautiful materials, you get the idea of ​​having a refined, sophisticated, particular device in your hands. I really liked the back cover in frosted glass in the dark color (white and violet are instead more shiny), it seems almost rubberized to the touch and thinking of putting a cover on it seems a sacrilege. Powerful, full-bodied audio is one of the advantages of larger devices that can accommodate components of certain sizes, and on the two speakers you can be sure they have not spared.

HOW IS IT GOING

Although I was in front of a demo model, with “internationalized” software for the occasion, I had the impression of having a finished leaflet in front of me also from that point of view. In China it can be purchased as early as the end of December and, according to what Oppo unofficially says, sales would have started very well. From the constructive point of view it seemed impeccable, as already mentioned, but also from a functional point of view it did not bend, thanks to the ColorOS 12 that we have already had the opportunity to see on the Find X3 Pro and the goodies made specifically for this model. To move all Snapdragon 888, 12GB of RAM and 256 or 512GB of storage on UFS 3.1, in short, the best of the best or almost. It doesn’t matter if the latest Qualcomm SoC is missing on board, the expected performances are excellent and during the hour of use that I had available they seemed so to me. Lightning-fast multitasking, lightning-fast passages and custom controls like the “split screen” that go smooth as oil. I’m only sorry for the small step backwards with the recharge, always fast but not very fast: given the particular design and the need to keep the temperatures low (despite two displays to be endured) it is clear that a compromise has been reached and the Find is limited. N a 33W. We therefore do not have the speeds of the latest Find X3 or Reno 6 series (66W), but for recharging the 4,500mAh battery we will still be at more than acceptable levels. I cannot express myself on the duration, it will be tested in the field.

DATA SHEET

SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Memory: 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM + 512 GB UFS 3.1

12 GB LPDDR5 RAM + 512 GB UFS 3.1 Internal display: 7.1 “8.4: 9 OLED LTPO 120 Hz – FullHD + – 1000 nits

7.1 “8.4: 9 OLED LTPO 120 Hz – FullHD + – 1000 nits External display: 5.4 “18: 9 OLED – FullHD + – 60 Hz

5.4 “18: 9 OLED – FullHD + – 60 Hz Battery: 4500 mAh

4500 mAh Refill: 33W SuperVOOC + 15W wireless + reverse charging

33W SuperVOOC + 15W wireless + reverse charging Audio: stereo speaker

stereo speaker Rear cameras: main: 50 MP Sony IMX766, F / 1.8 OIS ultra wide: 16 MP Sony IMX481 F / 2.2 telephoto: 13 MP F / 2.4

Front and internal camera: 32 MP Sony IMX615 F / 2.4

32 MP Sony IMX615 F / 2.4 Fingerprints: physical lateral

physical lateral Connectivity : 5G, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS

: 5G, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS Dimensions: 132.6 x 73 x 15.9 mm closed, 132.6 x 140.2 x 7.8 mm open

132.6 x 73 x 15.9 mm closed, 132.6 x 140.2 x 7.8 mm open Weight: 276 grams

WHEN WILL IT ARRIVE TO US?