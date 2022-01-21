OPPO Find N performs very well in the JerryRigEverything test

Even the first folding smartphone from OPPO, the Find N presented a few days ago in China, must undergo the ritual torture of the US YouTuber Zack Nelson, aka JerryRigEverything. In addition to the “triptych” of Scratch, Burn and Bend Test that made the YouTuber’s fortune, a further test is added to the leaflets to verify the ability of the hinge to resist the entry of dust, sand and other dirt.
And in the case of OPPO Find N we can really say “good the first”: the smartphone and its hinge are not afraid of sand or creasing attempts in the opposite direction to that for which they are predisposed. The only weak point remains the internal foldable display, which continues to be plastic and therefore scratches very, very easily.
A fingernail or a coin is enough to cause permanent marks; among other things, the fact that the two halves when closed are extremely close together increases the risk of scratches caused by small debris accumulated on the screen during simple use. In short, a quick clean is better every time you want to close the device
For the rest there is not much to report, apart from the presence of seals against the ingress of water and dust although there is no formal IP certification. Nelson does not go much further: he makes some comments on functionality and technical characteristics, but as we know that is not his specialty. For that you can turn to our Video Preview, even if always of the Chinese version; while waiting for the international one, on which OPPO has not yet wanted to pronounce itself, we have to settle for it. We also remember that probably, as usual, in a few days JerryRigEverything will also publish the video teardown.