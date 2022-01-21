OPPO Find N performs very well in the JerryRigEverything test

And in the case of OPPO Find N we can really say “good the first”: the smartphone and its hinge are not afraid of sand or creasing attempts in the opposite direction to that for which they are predisposed. The only weak point remains the internal foldable display, which continues to be plastic and therefore scratches very, very easily.

A fingernail or a coin is enough to cause permanent marks; among other things, the fact that the two halves when closed are extremely close together increases the risk of scratches caused by small debris accumulated on the screen during simple use. In short, a quick clean is better every time you want to close the device