OPPO Find N: OPPO’s first folding smartphone is now official

Oppo has made some of the most impressive Android smartphones in recent years.

The Oppo Find X series has been groundbreaking in many respects, and now it seems that The company wants to make the leap to folding with its new Oppo Find N.

The company has published a short presentation video and one of its top managers, Pete Lau, has announced the Oppo Find N.

Perhaps to divert attention from its obvious similarities to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold series, Lau highlights that Oppo has been working intensively on the Find N for the past four years.. This has included six generations of prototypes before reaching the final design that we witness.

We don’t know much about its specs, but if it is going to compete with the Galaxy Z Fold series, it will have to incorporate the best hardware of the moment. One area where Oppo may have outperformed the Galaxy Z Fold3 is its form factor, as it appears less elongated – the Fold series has too narrow a front screen.

Naturally, software will also be very important for the Find N to be successful. Samsung has spent a lot of time creating a custom version of One UI for the Z Fold series, so that it can take better advantage of its larger main screen when unfolded.

Of course, Google has recently announced Android 12L, a version of Android adapted to devices with larger screens, so this could play in Oppo’s favor. Everything will be revealed on December 15, when Oppo launches the fully foldable Find N.