OPPO Find N Fold and N Flip: foldables go into production and colors are revealed

Update (23/09/22) – JB

OPPO intends to launch two new foldable smartphones in the global market and new information indicates that the devices already entered the stage of mass . The source is the well-known Digital Chat Station. Citing people working in OPPO’s supply chain, the leaker further confirmed that the Find N’s successor is codenamed “white swan”, while the flip uses “Dragonfly”. Both should be launched with Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor. Now, when it comes to available , DCS says there are three options for each model. Instagram makes it easier to react to stories with a new option Find N Fold – black, white and green

Find N Flip – black, white and purple - Advertisement - For now, the other details about the technical specifications of the new remain under secret, but the CPO of OPPO, Pete Lau, has already confirmed that the folding display of the devices will not have the dreaded crease.

Update (08/12/22) – JB

OPPO Find N Fold and Find N Flip: new foldables have Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, says rumor

OPPO is already active in the foldable smartphone market and has achieved relative success with the launch of Find N. Recently, we saw that the Chinese manufacturer now has two options in an advanced stage of development. Commenting on the matter, leaker Yogesh Brar said sources working at OPPO have confirmed that the Find N Fold and Find N Flip are due to be announced. with Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor. For him, OPPO should compete directly with Samsung’s foldables. Therefore, the company has been thinking of two solutions this year. Another important detail is that these foldables can come out of the box with Android 13 embedded and running under the ColorOS 13 interface. - Advertisement - For now, the manufacturer does not comment on the leaks, but the launch of the new foldables should happen by the end of the year.

OPPO Find N Fold and Find N Flip foldables are registered with EUIPO and may be launched soon

the chinese brand OPPO applied for registration in European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) of two foldable smartphones. The models in question are the Find N Fold and the Find N Flip, which may hit the market as early as 2022. According to information from Pricebaba, the Find N Flip appears to be a new device, while the Find N Fold is expected to arrive as the successor to the new one. Find Nwhat debuted late last year. So far, details about the two devices are scarce.





- Advertisement - The OPPO Find N Flip carries a registration number 0187404406, while the Find N Fold has the ID 018741244. The brands of both cell phones were registered at EUIPO last Tuesday (2). Unfortunately, the certificates do not reveal any additional information about the Chinese brand’s upcoming folding models. As the name suggests, the OPPO Find N Flip should be a contender for the line Samsung Galaxy Z Flip it’s the Motorola razr.





The Flip device is codenamed Dragonfly, but the actual name of the device has yet to be finalized. Reports suggest it will come with a 120Hz display and OPPO is focused on reducing the thickness of the device and adopting a new hinge structure. As already mentioned, the OPPO Find N Fold should be the successor to the Find N and will have a folding design very similar to the line Galaxy Z Fold. We hope to learn more details about both models in the coming months.