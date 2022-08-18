Oppo Find N Fold and Find N Flip arrive in autumn with S8 + G1 | Rumor

- Advertisement -

OPPO would be working on even two new top-of-the-range folding smartphones – or at least with chip top of the range, specifically Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1. The well-known leaker Yogesh Brar is convinced of this. As you can imagine, one will have a book-style form factor – Galaxy Fold 4 or MIX Fold 2 style, just to name the most recently announced competitors, and a clamshell – style Galaxy Flip 4 or Moto RAZR 2022.

The two smartphones would also be relatively close to launch: a presentation is assumed during the . The names are perhaps a bit trivial, but easily understood: Find N Fold and Find N Flip. It should be noted that the very first brochure of the company, with book form factor, is simply called Find N (opening image).

For the moment, the two devices are still largely shrouded in shadow. There are no concrete s and credible technical details to report (other than the SoC, of ​​course). The names are not completely unpublished, on the contrary: they have been spotted in recent days on the database of the European Intellectual Property Office, “for friends” EUIPO.

Find N was judged very positively by most reviewers (including us) mainly due to its less slender form factor, and therefore a bit more comfortable than Samsung’s Fold line. Google is also rumored to have been inspired by those proportions for its foldable future. But unfortunately, its international diffusion has remained very limited – in essence, to buy it in Italy you have to rely on importers and the parallel market, which is never the best.