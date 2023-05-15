HomeTech NewsOPPO F23 5G launches with Snapdragon 695, 120Hz display and competitive price

OPPO F23 5G launches with Snapdragon 695, 120Hz display and competitive price

Tech News
OPPO F23 5G gets official release date and more specs revealed
After many rumors and leaks, the OPPO F23 5G has finally been introduced to the Indian public. With a striking design, the device hits the market with the intention of delivering good value for money.

OPPO F23 5G has a 6.72-inch IPS LCD screen that has FHD+ resolution and supports 120Hz refresh rate. This panel still has a hole to accommodate the 32 MP selfie camera, while the fingerprint reader is on the side.

already the processor is Qualcomm Snapdragon 695, and it works in a single variant with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. If necessary, it is possible to expand the memory using a MicroSD card.

Image/Playback: OPPO F23 5G.

On the rear set of cameras, the new OPPO F23 5G has a 64 MP main sensor and it is lined up with a 2 MP lens for depth effect and another 2 MP for microscope.

MediaTek Dimensity 2000: A true monster manufactured in 4 nm

The smartphone has a 5G connection, P2 port for wired headphones, stereo sound and Bluetooth 5.2.

Complete the set, the 5,000 mAh battery with support for 67W charging and Android 13 running under ColorOS 13.1.

Technical specifications

  • 6.72-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution
  • Display with hole and 120 Hz scale
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Platform
  • 8 GB of RAM
  • 256GB of internal storage
  • Expandable memory with MicroSD card
  • 32 MP front camera
  • Three rear cameras:
    • Main lens with 64 MP sensor
    • Depth lens with 2 MP sensor
    • Microscopic lens with 2 MP sensor
  • 5G connection, P2, USB-C, stereo sound and Bluetooth 5.2
  • 5,000 mAh battery with 67W charging
  • Android 13 running under ColorOS 13.1
price and availability

Announced in black and gold colors, the new OPPO F23 5G can now be purchased in India for 24,999 rupees, around R$1,495 in direct conversion and without considering Europeian taxes.

What do you think of the new OPPO F23 5G? Tell us your opinion here in the comments field.

