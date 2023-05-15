OPPO F23 5G launches with Snapdragon 695, 120Hz display and competitive price

After many rumors and leaks, the OPPO F23 5G has finally been introduced to the Indian public. With a striking design, the device hits the market with the intention of delivering good value for money.

OPPO F23 5G has a 6.72-inch IPS LCD screen that has FHD+ resolution and supports 120Hz refresh rate. This panel still has a hole to accommodate the 32 MP selfie camera, while the fingerprint reader is on the side.

already the processor is Qualcomm Snapdragon 695, and it works in a single variant with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. If necessary, it is possible to expand the memory using a MicroSD card.