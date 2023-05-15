OPPO F23 5G launches with Snapdragon 695, 120Hz display and competitive price

After many rumors and leaks, the OPPO F23 5G has finally been introduced to the Indian public. With a striking design, the device hits the market with the intention of delivering good value for money.
OPPO F23 5G has a 6.72-inch IPS LCD screen that has FHD+ resolution and supports 120Hz refresh rate. This panel still has a hole to accommodate the 32 MP selfie camera, while the fingerprint reader is on the side.
already the processor is Qualcomm Snapdragon 695, and it works in a single variant with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. If necessary, it is possible to expand the memory using a MicroSD card.
On the rear set of cameras, the new OPPO F23 5G has a 64 MP main sensor and it is lined up with a 2 MP lens for depth effect and another 2 MP for microscope.
The smartphone has a 5G connection, P2 port for wired headphones, stereo sound and Bluetooth 5.2.
Complete the set, the 5,000 mAh battery with support for 67W charging and Android 13 running under ColorOS 13.1.
- 6.72-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution
- Display with hole and 120 Hz scale
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Platform
- 8 GB of RAM
- 256GB of internal storage
- Expandable memory with MicroSD card
- 32 MP front camera
- Three rear cameras:
- Main lens with 64 MP sensor
- Depth lens with 2 MP sensor
- Microscopic lens with 2 MP sensor
- 5G connection, P2, USB-C, stereo sound and Bluetooth 5.2
- 5,000 mAh battery with 67W charging
- Android 13 running under ColorOS 13.1
Announced in black and gold colors, the new OPPO F23 5G can now be purchased in India for 24,999 rupees, around R$1,495 in direct conversion and without considering Europeian taxes.
