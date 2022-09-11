OPPO F21s Pro line has revealed design and will come with microscopic camera

Introduced in April in India, the OPPO F21 Pro and F21 Pro 5G should soon be joined by more devices within the lineup, with punctual changes and also new features for their users. This conclusion is reinforced by the announcement by the brand itself of the arrival of the OPPO F21s Pro line (yes, line) with the presentation of some features on its website for the Indian market, which allows us to know a little more about what the new device should bring as a differential.

To begin with, we have the signaling of a line when using the word "series" within the disclosure, which reinforces the chance that we will see a repetition of the April release, that is, at least a one-time presentation of a version with 4G and another with 5G. In addition, the highlight of the brand's recent disclosure in India for the OPPO F21s Pro is on account of the promise of a with 30x zoom exclusively in the 4G version, taking the concept of digital photography to the user to a new level and bringing a solution similar to what we saw in the realme GT 2 Pro.

revealed-design-and-will-come.jpeg



Another feature confirmed by OPPO were the color versions that the F21s Pro will be made available, revealing that at least the colors Dawnlight Gold (gold) and Starlight Black (black) will be sold in the markets where this device is launched. However, it is unclear whether we will have the presentation of other trim versions, which would open the door to color editions such as Sunset Orange and Auroral Blue seen on the OPPO F21 Pro.

Not least, the teaser released by the brand also reveals that the design will be based on the OPPO Glow finish with a scratch and water resistant glass finish and bring the Orbit Light, lighting on the rim of one of the cameras that allows you to illuminate what is being captured by the microscopic camera and also to serve as an identifier for notifications. As for the set of cameras, little has been disclosed but one of the images clearly mentions that we will have a 64 MP sensor in the OPPO F21s Pro without further information as to what we will have in the rest of the set.







For now, the OPPO F21s Pro still does not have a confirmed release date, but we expect to details about it being presented in the coming days, which possibly includes its officialization and technical file. So, what do you think of the information released by OPPO? Tell us in the comments!