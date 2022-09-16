oppo f21s pro 5g coming tomorrow: reno8 z rebranding?

- Advertisement -

After F21 Pro and its 5G variant, the time has come F21s Pro smartphone that Oppo is preparing to launch on the market – initially Asian – , September 16. And just a few hours after the debut, several details emerge ranging from the technical characteristics to the aesthetic ones up to the (presumed) selling price.

THE (ALMOST) CERTAINTIES

Let’s start with the colors: Oppo F21s Pro will be proposed in Starlight Black and Dawnlight Gold. The smartphone offers an AMOLED display from 6.4 inches with FHD + resolution a Qualcomm processor Snapdragon 695 8GB of RAM, 128GB of internal memory and three rear cameras with main sensor from 64MP. The battery is from 4,500mAh with refill 33Wthe operating system is Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1 customization.

- Advertisement -

The sale price should be between 23 and 24 thousand INR, approximately 290-300 euros.

display: AMOLED 6.4 “FHD +

AMOLED 6.4 “FHD + SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695

Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 memory: 8 / 128GB

8 / 128GB dual SIM: Yes

Yes cameras: front: 16MP f / 2.4 rear: 64MP main f / 1.7 + 2MP macro f / 2.4 + 2MP depth f / 2.4

battery: 4.500mAh with 33W charging

4.500mAh with 33W charging connectivity: 5G

5G OS: Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1

Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1 weight: 181g

181g colors: Starlight Black, Dawnlight Gold

THE SIMILARS

Do you think you’ve already seen this smartphone? Well yes, you are right. And you haven’t seen it once, but twice in the past, because Oppo F21s Pro 5G is nothing more than a of Z 5G, which in turn is an Oppo Reno8 Lite.

Oppo Reno 8 Z 73.2 x 159.9 x 7.66 mm

6.43 inches – 2400×1080 px Oppo Reno 8 Lite 73.17 x 159.85 x 7.55 mm

6.43 inches – 2400×1080 px

- Advertisement -

And what about that Oppo F21s Pro shown by the Chinese manufacturer a few days ago? If you look at it in the image below, you will immediately realize that in this case the similarities are with Oppo Reno7, a smartphone that we reviewed in May and equipped with 4G connectivity.

This smartphone – Oppo F21s Pro 4G? – will have a “microlens camera”.

So the image above could refer to a hypothetical F21s Pro 4G, while the F21s Pro 5G would be “all” another smartphone. In summary:

Oppo F21s Pro 4G => Oppo Reno7

Oppo F21s Pro 5G => Oppo Reno8 Z 5G => Oppo Reno8 Lite

- Advertisement -

Clear, right?

Oppo Reno 8 Lite is available online from eBay at 345 euros . The value for money is good . There are 8 best models.

. The value for money is . There are 8 best models. Oppo Reno 7 is available online from Amazon at 279 euros. The value for money is great . There are 8 best models.

(update of 11 September 2022, 7:45 pm)