Oppo F21 Pro ready to launch: “hi tech” leather and square design

On Tuesday 12 April at 1 pm Italian Oppo will present a new smartphone in India, presumably of the mid-range. The company announced it on Twitter, anticipating a couple of peculiarities of the product. The fact that so far the rumors have been silent on the new arrival combined with the lack of technical characteristics of the company in the anticipation of today contribute to increasing the expectation towards Oppo F21 Pro.

Which, however, seems to have all the credentials to get noticed. In fact, Oppo had some images filtered, from which you can glimpse a product with a color that does not leave indifferent – an orange tending to yellow – with a squared frame, but to make everything more interesting is the finish of the back cover that resembles the skin.

THE REAR OF OPPO F21 PRO IN FIBERGLASS LEATHER

Remember her, because the back of Oppo F21 Pro in Sunset Orange coloring – that of the promotional images – will not be in leather but in Fiberglass Leather an imitation leather that, guarantees the company, tolerates temperature variations, stresses and guarantees impermeability, while remaining soft to the touch.

Oppo has tested the resistance of Fiberglass Leather by placing it in contact with alcohol and rubbing it with abrasive materials such as stationery erasers and jeans, in a sort of stress test that could give guarantees in terms of resistance of the coloring and of the material itself to wear. The Sunset Orange variant will be imperceptibly thicker than the Cosmic Black, 7.54 against 7.49 mm, but the weight is identical and equal to 175 grams.

MEDIUM-RANGE SMARTPHONE, FOR INDISCRIPTIONS

This is the information provided in preview by Oppo. Leaning an ear to the rumor instead it emerges that the F21 Pro should be able to count on a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 90 Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 680 chip, a 32 MP front camera and a 4,500 mAh battery with fast charging at 33 watts. It would be a slightly higher-end product than, for example, an Oppo A96 which has recently also been made official in Italy.

It is speculated that in India the F21 Pro could cost the equivalent of 260 euros while F21 Pro 5G approx 50 euros more. No information on a possible debut in Europe.