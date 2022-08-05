Oppo Enco X2 review: similar design, better audio (and ANC) quality

- Advertisement -

About two years after the debut of the Enco X, flagship true wireless headphones (TWS) considered among the best on the market for the category (which we reviewed at the time), Oppo relaunches with the second generation: the Enco X2. In a thriving sector like that of in-ear headsets, where releases follow one another at a rapid pace and manufacturers do not skimp on improvements and refinements, making your choice fall on one or the other model is today very difficult. Price or , functionality or , are now all factors to weigh indiscriminately: a lot depends on taste, personal needs and available functions.

We had quickly started the Mobile World Congress 2022 and the curiosity was great, given the wait. After a few weeks of use, I will tell you my experience in this review.

SUMMARY

DESIGN AND FIT

APP AND CONTROL FUNCTIONS

AUDIO QUALITY

AUTONOMY

CONCLUSIONS AND PRICE

DESIGN AND FIT

The appearance of the Enco X2 is a great déjà-vu: not only for the similarity with the previous model, from which it differs for some additional details, but also for the clear reference to the style of the Apple, a trend that today also unites other TWS producers and therefore is not surprising (I personally like it a lot). The oval case, which holds and recharges the earphones at the same time, has a white glossy finish that does not retain fingerprints but that gets dirty rather easily, a problem also shared by other models with similar materials and colors. Despite the absence of quality materials – it is still polycarbonate – the build quality is good and the case appears sturdy, with an impeccable magnetic closure, thanks to a firm hinge that avoids the risk of accidental opening and falling of the earphones. .

The Enco X2 are easily transported and fit in your pocket without excessive bulk; as on the previous model, the case is indeed flat (only 22.7 mm thick), an aspect that many will like. The weight of the case is quite low, with its approximately 47g.

Even the earphones are reminiscent of the old Enco X, while maintaining their individuality: I appreciated the small silver details on the ends and the very short stems for the discretion (they are much less noticeable), the ergonomics and the right fit with my ears ( a little less for touch controls, but I’ll come back to this later), assisted by a really well built anatomical main body. The inserts that differentiate the cap for the right ear from the one for the left are also useful and elegant, in black in the version supplied by us.

The in-ear fit is excellent: the inevitable rubbers, hated by many but loved by as many (including myself), fit perfectly into the auricle and do not stress the ear even after prolonged listening sessions, as long as you choose the right size from the many present in the package. The headphones also remain well embedded in the ear even in case of sustained movement of the head and body, an aspect that is not negligible if it is usual to use them during sports or in particularly dynamic situations. I have generally found them comfortable, also because the weight of the individual earphones is only 4.7g and is well distributed thanks to the presence of the stems.

APP AND CONTROL FUNCTIONS

Pairing the headphones with a device is very simple: if you are using an Android smartphone, just open the case near the device to see the pairing pop-up appear on the display. For iOS, however, you will need to download the HeyMelody app, which includes additional information on the earphones and has a nice and intuitive interface. The Enco X2s can connect to two devices at a time, a typical high-end option that lately is starting to embrace the lower ranges as well.

Touch controls placed on the stems they produce a good haptic feedback and are based on the gestures of the “Squeeze“, the so-called “pinched”, as opposed to other TWS models that work via tap (which I, personally, prefer). It will take a single press to play or pause a song or hang up the call, double to go to the next track (or reject a call), triple to go back to the previous track, and long to activate, deactivate or adjust the noise cancellation, and so on. To adjust the volume directly from the earphones, a possibility difficult to find on most of the competition, you have to slide your finger up and down instead.

The earphones are responsive and the controls intuitivehowever, the reduced length of the stems, although laudable from an aesthetic and ergonomic point of view, limits the range of action, making input a little more difficult.

AUDIO QUALITY

I’ll go straight to the point: the Enco X2s really sound Very well. The yield is remarkable with any musical genre: crystal clear high frequencies, balanced but not overly deep bass and soft mids that make listening well detailed.

The credit goes to an acoustic system that boasts the long-term collaboration of the Danish speaker manufacturer Dynaudio, the optimization of the noise cancellation system, the presence of the Hi-Res mode and the improvements on the SoC side, which include a refinement of the internal structure of the DAC chip and the introduction of a higher quality audio inductor.

To go even further into the technical details, the internal architecture of the Enco X2 is composed of a SuperDBEE dual driver coaxial system (Dynamic Bass Enhace Engine), 11mm dynamic drivers and 6mm balanced diaphragm drivers, combined with integrated ultralight diaphragms and a quadruple magnet planar tweeter for even higher performance. In addition, the new LHDC 4.0 protocol has increased the wireless audio transmission speed to 900 kbps / 24 bit / 96 kHz, which is about three times higher than traditional technologies. Bluetooth is in version 5.2.

Call performance is also excellent: the interlocutor’s voice sounds clear and clear, as does ours, thanks to the double noise-canceling microphone of each earpiece and the new bone conduction sensors that are able to capture the vibrations of the voice to return a clearer sound even in particularly noisy environments.

The noise cancellation system is very good, according to the company it would be able to isolate up to 45db of ambient noise: a fact that would seem true, since the earphones have proved to be proof of office, train and plane (complete with cries of children). Only note: when you set the ANC while playing a piece of music, the sound will be slightly more muffled.

These can be set in the settings or via the HeyMelody app three different levels of noise cancellation – maximum (mandatory for the aforementioned means), moderate and tenuous -, as well as an Intelligent mode that automatically adjusts the intensity based on the strength of the surrounding noises. Transparency, on the other hand, activates the microphones and allows you to listen to external sounds, a mode that works well on the Enco X2 and which is optimal for those who do not want – or cannot – completely isolate themselves. The transition is also automatic if you start talking while wearing the Enco X2: the playback volume is lowered, the microphones are activated and you can talk peacefully without having to remove the headphones.

With the Enco Master EQ mode you can instead opt for four different Dynaudio audio profiles, ranging from an “authentic” version to a “clear and simple”, passing through the classic and a more decisive one. I bowed to banality and kept the “Dynaudio Real” option for the entire test of the earphones, but I recommend that you experiment with the others as well, although they do not involve decisive differences in the listening experience.

AUTONOMY

Oppo promises one battery life up to five hours after a full charge and maximum noise cancellation activated, up to 20 hours if you also consider the battery built into the case. Data we tend to believe given the longevity now achieved by the company (and not only) in this segment. It remains obvious that, by deactivating the ANC, it is possible to gain something more (up to 6.5 hours with a single charge). There is also fast charging: it takes five minutes to have two hours of music playback available (without ANC).

A really fundamental plus is the support for Qi wireless charging, for which just place the case on a compatible charging base. Another interesting aspect is the possibility of charging the case by leaning it on a smartphone that supports reverse wireless charging.

CONCLUSIONS AND PRICE

Available in classic colors black and white, the Enco X2 represent a very valid option in the medium-high range of the TWS, first of all for those who prefer models equipped with temples. Over the last few weeks I have used them comprehensively, especially appreciating the technological advantages that have further elevated the audio quality in and out. They turned out to be comfortable, easy to wear and unobtrusive for an in-ear model; on this front, the low weight played a significant role.

On the other hand, the type of interaction is quite subjective: the pinches make the commands more precise, but they can be a bit complex at the beginning, especially in the middle of a sports session. Of course, it’s just a matter of habit (and habits).

The price is very interesting, but not the list one: it officially starts from 199 euros, but a few days of super online discount have brought them to the threshold of 150 euros. Currently they are at a little more, but still move away from the starting cost, perhaps slightly high.

To conclude, my experience wearing the Enco X2 has been very positive. A big yes, therefore, but open eyes to intercept the right price, given the recent, decisive fluctuations.

PROS AND CONS

FIT AND ERGONOMICS AUDIO QUALITY AND ANC HOUSES DIMENSIONS AUTONOMY QUICK PAIRING (ON ANDROID)

PRICE (LIST) CHECKS NOT EASY ON THE MOVE

