OPPO Enco X2: quality sound and great autonomy to beat the AirPods Pro

Today is an important day for the manufacturer OPPO. The Asian firm had scheduled an appointment with the press to present its technological innovations. First, it was the turn of the OPPO Watch Free, a smartwatch with a very attractive value for money. And now we want to talk to you about the OPPO Enco X2the manufacturer’s next headphones to stand up to Apple’s AirPods Pro, the great rival to beat in this sector.

say that these OPPO Enco X2 They are premium headphones that come to lead the sound division of the Asian firm with a design and features that make it an excellent option to consider.

Their main weapons? A design reminiscent of Apple’s AirPods Pro, in addition to an acoustic landscape beyond all doubt that will satisfy the most demanding users. But it is better to see these new helmets from the Chinese manufacturer in detail.

Design and features of the OPPO Enco X2

enlarge photo OPPO Enco X2 Headphones OPPO

On an aesthetic level, we find ourselves with a premium product that boasts a body made of noble materials to offer an imposing appearance, in addition to a design that is very reminiscent of the headphones of the company of the bitten apple.

Note that they come with some silicone pads that will allow you to adjust these headphones to your auditory pavilion in order to enjoy the best sound without worrying about them falling out.

As expected in a product of these features, the OPPO Enco X2 They boast noise cancellation so you can isolate yourself from your surroundings, using external microphones to filter out the different sounds that may happen around you. And beware, this technology has a very interesting capacity: through its artificial intelligence it is capable of detecting when a person calls you to automatically increase their voice so that you don’t lose any detail.

And what about the sound quality of the OPPO Enco X2? Well, to begin with, it boasts a Super Dynamic Balance Enchanded Engine system that has two coaxial drivers to offer a natural acoustic landscape and with clear and crisp highs. To this we must add the support for the LHDC 4.0 protocol that guarantees the best audio transmission speed so that you do not suffer delays between the sound and the image if you watch a movie, for example.

Also, if you have a compatible phone, like the OPPO Find X5 Pro 5G, you can enjoy Hi-Res Audio Wireless sound. The icing on the cake is its ultra-fast charging system to charge the device in record time, since It only needs 5 minutes of charging to offer 2 hours of autonomy. In addition, it offers Qi charging and a total autonomy of 40 hours.

With respect to OPPO Enco X2 price, This model will be available in black and white for 179 euros.

