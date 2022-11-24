OPPO Enco R Pro is announced with 12.4mm drivers and autonomy of up to 28 hours

During the launch event of the OPPO Reno 9 line, the Chinese manufacturer also unveiled a new pair of wireless headphones, the OPPO Enco R Pro. As the name suggests, it is a more robust variant of the OPPO Enco R Pro, launched in May this year.

The OPPO Enco R Pro has a slightly different design than the standard version and has silicone ear tips for greater comfort, something that is not present in the previously released model. - Advertisement - In the specifications, they have 12.4 mm drivers and connection via Bluetooth 5.2, in addition to IP54 certification for liquid splashes and fast connection with devices that use the ColorOS operating system.

The Bluetooth headphones support ENC (Ambient Noise Cancelling), ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) and Ambient Mode. They also feature gesture controls and low latency mode for gamers. According to the Chinese manufacturer, the headphones have a battery life of 28 hours with the included case and ANC disabled.

price and availability