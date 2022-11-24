Project of AEREZONA DEVELOPERS. Contact Us at: +92-300-3308001 email at: [email protected]
OPPO Enco R Pro is announced with 12.4mm drivers and autonomy of up to 28 hours

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
OPPO Enco R Pro is announced with 12.4mm drivers and autonomy of up to 28 hours
During the launch event of the OPPO Reno 9 line, the Chinese manufacturer also unveiled a new pair of wireless headphones, the OPPO Enco R Pro.

As the name suggests, it is a more robust variant of the OPPO Enco R Pro, launched in May this year.

The OPPO Enco R Pro has a slightly different design than the standard version and has silicone ear tips for greater comfort, something that is not present in the previously released model.

In the specifications, they have 12.4 mm drivers and connection via Bluetooth 5.2, in addition to IP54 certification for liquid splashes and fast connection with devices that use the ColorOS operating system.

Playback: OPPO.

The Bluetooth headphones support ENC (Ambient Noise Cancelling), ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) and Ambient Mode. They also feature gesture controls and low latency mode for gamers.

According to the Chinese manufacturer, the headphones have a battery life of 28 hours with the included case and ANC disabled.

price and availability

The OPPO Enco R Pro was launched only in China and there is no forecast for a global launch. It costs ¥499 (~R$375) and pre-sales have started, but the device will only hit stores on December 2nd.

Consumers who purchase one of the OPPO Reno 9 cell phones will receive a discount of ¥100 (~R$75) when buying headphones.

