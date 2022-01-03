oppo confirms january coloros update dates

ColorOS 12 is already warming up engines and we even knew the approximate dates when the models confirmed by their manufacturer would begin to be updated. It only remained to have a little more precision to anticipate the arrival of the new version of the cape, and with it the arrival of Android 12 on most models.

Now we already have those plans in black on white, at least for the models that will receive ColorOS 12 in this same month of january. Models confirmed by the manufacturer and that will receive the update internationally, although we already know that this usually occurs in a staggered way, so it may take a few days from the official date and the message that we announce that we already have the update available for download. .

ColorOS 12 dates confirmed for January

As we have said, we already know the dates each ColorOS 12 update will be released for this month of January. Dates confirmed by the official OPPO accounts and anticipating the arrival of the next version of the manufacturer’s proprietary layer to run on Android, preferably on Android 12 although here we may have some surprises. Surprise in the form of ColorOS 12 adapted to port Android 11 instead of the latest version.

In addition, the update release dates for each of the terminals the countries in which it will be produced for the first time are sewn on, so we can get an idea, by proximity, of when we will have it available in our country. These dates are as follows:

OPPO Find X3 Neo 5G: January 17 in France

January 17 in France OPPO Reno5 5G: January 17 in Hong-Kong and China

January 17 in Hong-Kong and China OPPO Reno6 Z 5G: January 18 in Cambodia, Thailand, Vietnam and the United Arab Emirates

January 18 in Cambodia, Thailand, Vietnam and the United Arab Emirates OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G: January 18 in India and Thailand

January 18 in India and Thailand OPPO Reno5 Pro: January 18 in Pakistan

January 18 in Pakistan OPPO Reno5 Z 5G: January 18 in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia

January 18 in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia OPPO F19 Pro + 5G : January 18 in India

: January 18 in India OPPO A73 5G: January 20 in Italy, Spain, United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia

In addition to these models with confirmed dates for January, there are many others whose date continues to be approximated, although contained within a specific month. We talk about the updates promised for the months of February and March that we indicate below:

February:

OPPO Reno5 F

OPPO Reno4 Pro

OPPO Reno4

OPPO Reno4 F

OPPO F19 Pro

OPPO F17 Pro

March:

OPPO Reno5 Lite

OPPO Reno4 Pro 5G

OPPO Reno4 Z 5G

OPPO Reno4 Lite

OPPO A94

OPPO A93

OPPO A53s 5G

